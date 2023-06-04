

We won't bank on who won't give us visa, impose sanctions: PM



"We will not be dependent on others, who will not give us visa, who will impose sanctions on us...there is no use thinking of the matter," she said.



She said this while inaugurating the political office of Dhaka district Awami League (AL) at Tejgaon Industrial Area in the capital on Saturday afternoon as chief guest.

Sheikh Hasina described the budget for FY 2023-24 as an appropriate one for marching Bangladesh ahead as a developing nation, setting aside the apprehension about the ability to implement the budget.



She said, "We need not bother who says what (about the budget). We have earned the status of a developing nation. We have announced an appropriate budget to transform Bangladesh into a developing country."



The AL President said, "It is not so easy to overthrow Awami League. No one has been able to destroy it, and will not be able to in the future. Our only strength is the people of the country and the party activists."



She said, "Development of the country's people is done when Awami League comes to power, which was formed in the interest of the country and the people. It is proven today. Awami League is a people's organization and it works for the welfare of the people. The Father of the Nation taught us that."



At this time, the Prime Minister highlighted the progress of her government and said the most development has been in the communication system. It can be seen only if we compare the year 2023 with Bangladesh in 2008. She also commented that no government in the world could inaugurate one hundred bridges in one day.



The Prime Minister strongly criticized the BNP-Jamaat alliance for using the advantages of Digital Bangladesh to spread anti-state propaganda at home and abroad.



Sheikh Hasina said, "We have built digital Bangladesh. BNP-Jamaat alliance is using the advantage of Digital Bangladesh to spread propaganda against us." She also urged people not to listen to these propaganda.



Stating that there is a global recession due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Sheikh Hasina said, "The prices of gas, oil and coal have increased and coal is not available. We are also having trouble getting it. I know people are in a problem of heat wave. We could able to solve load shedding. This problem would not have happened if there was no Corona and Russia-Ukraine war."



AL central leaders including General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke in the programme.



Dhaka district Awami League President Benazir Ahmed presided over the function while General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun moderated it.



