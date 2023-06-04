Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla road crash







The deceased were identified as Ferdousi Akter,18, wife of Sajal, a resident of Shrimoddi village of the upazila and her 6-month-old daughter Sawda.



The accident occurred in Shrimoddi village when the truck hit the CNG run auto-rickshaw carrying the victims, leaving the duo dead on the spot, said Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Homna police station. �UNB

On information, police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their family.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to escape. --UNB



CUMILLA, June 03: A woman and her minor daughter were killed when a truck rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Comilla's Homna upazila on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Ferdousi Akter,18, wife of Sajal, a resident of Shrimoddi village of the upazila and her 6-month-old daughter Sawda.The accident occurred in Shrimoddi village when the truck hit the CNG run auto-rickshaw carrying the victims, leaving the duo dead on the spot, said Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Homna police station. �UNBOn information, police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their family.Police seized the truck but its driver managed to escape. --UNB