Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:26 AM
65 more Covid cases reported

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Bangladesh reported 65 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,039,571, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,448 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 6.11 per cent from Friday's 5.87 per cent as 1,064 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.37 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    �UNB


