

Step down, hold polls under neutral govt, Fakhrul demands



He made the call while speaking at the protest rally in front of the BNP Naya Paltan party office on Saturday. BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South organized the programme marking the 42nd death anniversary of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman.



Fakhrul said, "Awami League government must step down immediately and dissolve parliament by handing over power to an impartial caretaker government, paving the way for holding a free and fair election."

"That is the only way to overcome this crisis and save the nation," he added.



Leaders and activists of BNP and front organizations of Dhaka city gathered at Naya Paltan chanting slogans demanding release of Khaleda Zia.



The leaders and activists of the party marched to the venue of the rally in processions carrying banners, festoons and placards. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League draws a blueprint to establish a one-party government system in the country. To realize this goal, they overturned the caretaker government through the courts. That is why they have organized elections under the party government."



"The government gave a false verdict by filing a case against our national leader Begum Khaleda Zia and Taique Rahman. They want to use the court to make a vacant election field. That will never happen, the people of this country will never allow that to happen," he added.



Earlier on the day, Fakhrul also participated at a discussion-cum book fair and photo exhibition programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).



There BNP Secretary General said their party's ongoing movement to oust the government is going towards the final stage at a rapid pace.



Speaking at a discussion, he also said their movement has already gained success as the global community is now advocating for a credible election and the restoration of democracy and the voting rights of the people.



"The movement that the people of Bangladesh have started for the last few years to bring back democracy is going towards its final stage at a fast pace," the BNP leader said.



He said, "17 people have already sacrificed their lives on the streets while thousands of people have been falsely implicated in false cases and many others have been subjected to enforced disappearance and killing, but people have continued their struggle for democracy."



Fakhrul said the country's people have stood up responding to BNP's call for a united movement to restore democracy and people's voting rights.



"All political parties, all organisations, all democratic people must get united and take the movement to its final stage. Let us all unite and move towards our ultimate goal of restoring democracy and democratic state system and protecting our the right to vote," he said. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called Awami League to resign immediately from power and conduct General Election under neutral government for the welfare of the country and the people.He made the call while speaking at the protest rally in front of the BNP Naya Paltan party office on Saturday. BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South organized the programme marking the 42nd death anniversary of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman.Fakhrul said, "Awami League government must step down immediately and dissolve parliament by handing over power to an impartial caretaker government, paving the way for holding a free and fair election.""That is the only way to overcome this crisis and save the nation," he added.Leaders and activists of BNP and front organizations of Dhaka city gathered at Naya Paltan chanting slogans demanding release of Khaleda Zia.The leaders and activists of the party marched to the venue of the rally in processions carrying banners, festoons and placards. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League draws a blueprint to establish a one-party government system in the country. To realize this goal, they overturned the caretaker government through the courts. That is why they have organized elections under the party government.""The government gave a false verdict by filing a case against our national leader Begum Khaleda Zia and Taique Rahman. They want to use the court to make a vacant election field. That will never happen, the people of this country will never allow that to happen," he added.Earlier on the day, Fakhrul also participated at a discussion-cum book fair and photo exhibition programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).There BNP Secretary General said their party's ongoing movement to oust the government is going towards the final stage at a rapid pace.Speaking at a discussion, he also said their movement has already gained success as the global community is now advocating for a credible election and the restoration of democracy and the voting rights of the people."The movement that the people of Bangladesh have started for the last few years to bring back democracy is going towards its final stage at a fast pace," the BNP leader said.He said, "17 people have already sacrificed their lives on the streets while thousands of people have been falsely implicated in false cases and many others have been subjected to enforced disappearance and killing, but people have continued their struggle for democracy."Fakhrul said the country's people have stood up responding to BNP's call for a united movement to restore democracy and people's voting rights."All political parties, all organisations, all democratic people must get united and take the movement to its final stage. Let us all unite and move towards our ultimate goal of restoring democracy and democratic state system and protecting our the right to vote," he said.