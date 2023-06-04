BD pledges $50,000 for Palestine refugees







The announcement came at the UNRWA pledging conference held Saturday at UNHQs, said a press release.



The modest contribution is a demonstration of steadfast commitment of the Government and people of Bangladesh to the just struggle of Palestinian people. Bangladesh has been contributing to UNRWA since 2018. The pledging conference was convened by the President of the General Assembly. The Commissioner General of UNRWA briefed the member States in the meeting.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, Dr. Md. Monwar Hossain declared the pledge on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.



In his statement, he expressed concern regarding the perennial funding shortfalls of UNRWA and emphasize on securing "sustainable, predictable and sufficient" funding. �UNB



