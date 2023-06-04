Video
Build terror-free campuses, corruption-free society, Saad Ershad tells JCS  

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad, MP, of Jatiya Party (JP) said the Jatiya Chattra Samaj (JCS) is a campus based student wing of JP.

JCS leaders and supporters will act as vigilantes to create a terror-free college and university campuses. A society free from corruption should be formed in the coming days.
Saad Ershad said this in his speech as chief guest at a general meeting of the central convening committee of the Jatiya Chattra Samaj at the central office of Jatiya Party in Gulshan on Saturday.

"Our students are the future leaders of the country," Saad said at the meeting presided over by Fakir Al Mamun, Central Convener of the Jatiya Chattra Samaj and conducted by Member Secretary Abu Saeed Lyon.

Golam Moshi, Political Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition, Roushan Ershad, in his speech as special guest requested the JCS leadership to give him in writing the problems faced by the students, highlighting  the issues of technical education, employment after education, medical and housing problems in particular. These can be forwarded to the Chief Patron of JP to raise these issues in parliament.

Former education minister Golam Sarwar Milan said, "The context of our student politics and today's student politics has changed. We need to strengthen our student front to keep up with the modern world of latest  technology.



Build terror-free campuses, corruption-free society, Saad Ershad tells JCS  
