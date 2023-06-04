Video
How can BNP call it budget of looting? Quader asks

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader replying to BNP on Saturday asked "How can they whose economy was based on looting all the proposed budget a budget of looting."

He said that it's amazing that BNP leaders were projecting as if there is a famine in the country.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference at AL's central office, Quader said that the whole world was unstable, there is dollar crisis and global food crisis including in Somalia.

"This year's budget seeks overcome crisis. Sheikh Hasina has shown magical leadership in Bangladesh despite the global turmoil. The government is working to tame inflation," he added.

Regarding BNP's criticism of the budget, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "Whose economy was based on looting, how can they call this budget a budget of looting? What was the budget in their time?"

"Continuous progress under the leadership of the Awami League government has led to GDP growths. What was the reserve after independence? The country's reserves exceeded $31 billion under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. And it dropped due to high import prices but all the crises will be resolved quickly," Quader said.

He said that this year's budget has been prepared carefully amid global economic crisis.

"If you listen to BNP leaders it would appear that there is a famine in the country. There may be political differences but threats of killing publicly and denial of development are not acceptable," he said.

He said that the Awami League government thinks about the country and the people and therefore this year's budget has also been prepared keeping in mind the welfare of the country and the people.
Turning to criticism of load shedding and essential price spiral, he assured that the government was trying to solve the problems.


