Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC reconstitutes board of People’s Leasing

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division has reconstituted the  Board of Directors of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL), a non-bank financial institution.

Former senior district and session judge Hasan Shahid Ferdous has been made chairman of the seven-member board of directors of PLFSL according to full verdict released on Saturday.

A single bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar had given the verdict on May 16.

The other members of the board are: former Additional Secretary Kazi Anwarul Haque, Brigadier General (retd) Kazi Taufiqul Islam, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Reshad Imam, Mohammad Azizul Islam Rana, depositors' representative Atiqur Rahman and the managing director of PLFSL.

On July 14, 2019, Bangladesh Bank filed a case seeking closure of the company.

Later, the court asked for taking steps to liquidate the company. It also asked to appoint a liquidator with the rank of deputy managing director.

Bangladesh Bank appointed Asaduzzaman Khan, deputy managing director of Financial Establishment and Market Department, and sought a list of loan defaulters.

Following the directives, a list of 500 loan defaulters was submitted on November 23, 2022.

In the continuation of that case, the court had successively summoned various defaulters of People's Leasing.

The depositors later voted to revive the company and not winding it up. Then, the High Court Division had on June 28, 2021 formed a new 10-member Board of Directors of PLFSL with Barrister Kamal Ul Alam, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as the chairman of the reconstituted board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Step down, hold polls under neutral govt, Fakhrul demands
BD pledges $50,000 for Palestine refugees
Build terror-free campuses, corruption-free society, Saad Ershad tells JCS  
Senior US official to travel to China for rare visit: govt
How can BNP call it budget of looting? Quader asks
Deadly Indian rail crash shifts focus from new trains to safety
HC reconstitutes board of People’s Leasing
Mayoral, councillor candidates get symbols, campaign starts


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft