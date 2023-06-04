HC reconstitutes board of People’s Leasing







Former senior district and session judge Hasan Shahid Ferdous has been made chairman of the seven-member board of directors of PLFSL according to full verdict released on Saturday.



A single bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar had given the verdict on May 16.

The other members of the board are: former Additional Secretary Kazi Anwarul Haque, Brigadier General (retd) Kazi Taufiqul Islam, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Reshad Imam, Mohammad Azizul Islam Rana, depositors' representative Atiqur Rahman and the managing director of PLFSL.



On July 14, 2019, Bangladesh Bank filed a case seeking closure of the company.



Later, the court asked for taking steps to liquidate the company. It also asked to appoint a liquidator with the rank of deputy managing director.



Bangladesh Bank appointed Asaduzzaman Khan, deputy managing director of Financial Establishment and Market Department, and sought a list of loan defaulters.



Following the directives, a list of 500 loan defaulters was submitted on November 23, 2022.



In the continuation of that case, the court had successively summoned various defaulters of People's Leasing.



The depositors later voted to revive the company and not winding it up. Then, the High Court Division had on June 28, 2021 formed a new 10-member Board of Directors of PLFSL with Barrister Kamal Ul Alam, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as the chairman of the reconstituted board.



