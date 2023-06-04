Railway ticket blacker held in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, June 3: The Government Railway Police has arrested a ticket blacker along with railway tickets from Jamalpur Railway Station area in the town this morning.



According to the police, a team of the GRP raided the railway ticket counter area at the station and arrested Md Jamal Uddin, 36. Police recovered 13 tickets of an intercity train from his possession.



A case was registered with Jamalpur Railway Police Station against Md Jamal Uddin who hailed from Sahapur area near the station. �BSS