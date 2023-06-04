|
Two bodies of UIU students recovered from Padma River
Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two missing students of United International University (UIU) who went down to bathe in the Padma River on Friday.
The rescued students are: Sabyasachi Somya and Nurul Huq Nafi.
Deceased Sabyasachi Somya was a resident of Sajan village of Lakhai police station in Habiganj while Nurul Huq Nafi a resident of Bhatara Thana of Dhaka district.
According to a source of the Coast Guard, the National Emergency Service number 999 informed to the Coast Guard on Friday that two students went missing after taking a bath in the Padma River. Based on the information received, a six-member rescue team from Coast Guard Station Padma reached the spot with a boat to rescue the drowned people.