Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Child's body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Police have recovered the body of a 12-year-old from Dhaka's Dhanmondi Lake.
The body was retrieved with the help of the fire service around 7 am on Saturday, according to SI Abdullah Bin Kasem of Dhanmondi Police Station.
Locals informed the police after discovering the floating body near Dhanmondi Road No. 7, he said.
The police were unable to immediately identify the child.
"The preliminary understanding is that the child drowned in the lake after taking off his clothes and sandal to take a bath," Kasem said. The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.      �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Railway ticket blacker held in Jamalpur
Two bodies of UIU students recovered from Padma River
Child's body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake
Hefazat leader Yahia passes away
AL pays tributes to Afsarul Amin
Inadequate edn budget hinders growth, students say, demand increase
3 probe bodies formed over clashes at CU
LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft