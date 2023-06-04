Hefazat leader Yahia passes away





He took over the charge of Director General of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam-Hathazari Madrasa on September 8, 2021. �UNB CHATTOGRAM, June 3: Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam and director of Hathajari Madrasa Maulana Yahia passed away at a hospital in the capital early Saturday. He was 77.Maulana Yahia breathed his last at 1:30 am at United Hospital in the city, said Maulana Mohammad Junaid, son of Yahia.He had been suffering from cancer, diabetic and various old age complications.On Thursday, the Hefazat leader was taken to a hospital in Chattogram city following sickness and later he was shifted to United Hospital in the capital.He took over the charge of Director General of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam-Hathazari Madrasa on September 8, 2021. �UNB