Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AL pays tributes to Afsarul Amin

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Paying glowing tributes to late Awami League lawmaker Dr Afsarul Amin, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Afsarul Amin did politics till his death with the spirit of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu.
"He was very polite and a good human being. The death of Afsarul Amin is an irreparable loss for the party (AL) specially for his constituency in Chattogram," he told reporters after paying tributes to Afsarul Amin by placing a wreath on his coffin in front of Awami League central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.
Earlier, the minister joined the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Dr Afsarul Amin there.
Hasan said Afsarul Amin, who was as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education, was general secretary of Chattogram Medical College in his student life. He joined the great Liberation War and later he was arrested after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu, he added.
He said Dr Afsarul Amin, who is the vice-president of Chattogram City Awami League (AL), was elected as a lawmaker for three consecutive times in the Chattogram-10 constituency. He was the Minister for Shipping and Primary and Mass Education, said Hasan.
The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Dr Afsarul Amin died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Friday at the age of 72.
Amin had long been suffering from cancer.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Railway ticket blacker held in Jamalpur
Two bodies of UIU students recovered from Padma River
Child's body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake
Hefazat leader Yahia passes away
AL pays tributes to Afsarul Amin
Inadequate edn budget hinders growth, students say, demand increase
3 probe bodies formed over clashes at CU
LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft