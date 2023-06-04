AL pays tributes to Afsarul Amin





"He was very polite and a good human being. The death of Afsarul Amin is an irreparable loss for the party (AL) specially for his constituency in Chattogram," he told reporters after paying tributes to Afsarul Amin by placing a wreath on his coffin in front of Awami League central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Earlier, the minister joined the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Dr Afsarul Amin there.

Hasan said Afsarul Amin, who was as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education, was general secretary of Chattogram Medical College in his student life. He joined the great Liberation War and later he was arrested after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu, he added.

He said Dr Afsarul Amin, who is the vice-president of Chattogram City Awami League (AL), was elected as a lawmaker for three consecutive times in the Chattogram-10 constituency. He was the Minister for Shipping and Primary and Mass Education, said Hasan.

Dr Afsarul Amin died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Friday at the age of 72.

Amin had long been suffering from cancer. �BSS



