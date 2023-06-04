Video
3 probe bodies formed over clashes at CU

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 3: The Chittagong University (CU) authorities have formed three committees to investigate sporadic clashes between two factions of  Bangladesh Chhatra League.
CU proctor Dr. Nurul Azim Shikdar, said the committees have been asked to submit their reports within three working days.
The CU authorities formed a three-member committee headed by Provost of Alaul Hall, Prof. Dr. Faridul Alam on Wednesday.
On Thursday, another three-member probe body, headed by Provost of Shaheed Abdur Rab Hall Prof. Dr. Danesh Mia, was formed and another committee was formed to look into the incident of putting the office of CU's proctor office under lock and key on Thursday.
Director of CU Museum, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Bashir Ahmed, was made the convener of the committee.
At least 22 people including CU proctor, assistant proctor and some policemen were injured in sporadic clashes between two factions of Chhatra League on the campus over sitting at a restaurant inside the campus on Wednesday and Thursday.    �UNB
A group of BCL put the office of CU proctor under lock and key during the clashes on Thursday.
No one was arrested in this connection.  --UNB


