Drug treatment centres in dire straits







The spread of drug addiction in the society has now reached an alarming level, but what is more alarming than that is the unethical and socially destructive commercial activities of various medical centres established for the purpose of curing drug addiction. Although there are hundreds of drug addiction treatment centres across the country, including the capital Dhaka itself, it is doubtful whether any of them have official approval.



Most of these treatment centres lack necessary equipment, medicines and trained doctors and nurses. Basically, most of the treatment centres are built near the drug-dealing arenas. Most of these centres do not have full-time psychiatrists or doctors of medicine.



We must remember that prevention is better than cure. Similarly, I request the authorities concerned to strengthen the monitoring of the centres. As the number of drug addicts is increasing across the country, police-based drug prevention committees can be officially formed with local commissioners, chairman or social workers. Let's help make Bangladesh a drug-free country.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

