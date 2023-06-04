Rethink individuals’ income tax proposal in budget







Inflation is something everybody is worried about. It is because people particularly poor, middle and lower-middle class have already been hit hard by skyrocketing high prices of almost all essential commodities.



High inflation has been mainly blamed on the prolonged impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine war that has disrupted global supply chains for some key necessary products like foodstuffs, edible oil and energy. This has already triggered a price hike in gas, electricity, wheat and edible oil in our kitchen markets.

But, in reality, there is another key domestic reason-hoarding by a syndicate of unscrupulous businessmen that has pushed some commodity prices nearly beyond the purchasing capacity of common people. Surprisingly, government's repeated warnings to that syndicate have until now fallen on deaf ears as if these profiteers live in a world unto itself.



However, the government itself is concerned about rising inflation in the country. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in a post-budget press briefing expressed his wariness about inflation which, he hoped, would go down to 6 percent instead of 9 percent in the present time.



Another key issue proposed in the new budget was imposing a minimum tax of Tk 2,000 even on those individuals who do not have taxable incomes. This has sparked heated debates with some experts describing it as untenable and unjustified.



How is it possible to pay income tax if you don't have taxable incomes? But people are likely to be impelled to pay income tax; otherwise they would be deprived of some government services. On the other hand, there would be an increase of the tax-free income threshold for male taxpayers to Tk 3.50 lakh from Tk 3 lakh in the next budget.



National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman is in view that minimum individuals' income tax proposed in the budget is feasible as it wouldn't affect the poor saying that TIN (Tax Identification Number) holders are indeed like people of car owners and import companies. But he is seemingly oblivious to a fact that there are other essential government services which he did not mention would not be provided sans TIN certificates.



We believe that this proposed income tax on non-taxable incomes would create chaos and confusion among people while they intend to avail of some particular government services. This may apparently open up an opportunity for a section of corrupt government officials to take advantage of this new requirement of TIN certificate.



We hope that the government would rethink the individuals' income tax issue and take appropriate measures to control inflation effectively during the next financial year.

Soon after the announcement of the new national budget for 2023-'24 on June 1, there have been lots of reviews and knee-jerk mixed reactions about it. But the government, as usual, claims it as pro-people budget with a special focus on reducing inflation, improving foreign exchange reserves, expanding tax net to raise revenues and a set of ambitious development activities.Inflation is something everybody is worried about. It is because people particularly poor, middle and lower-middle class have already been hit hard by skyrocketing high prices of almost all essential commodities.High inflation has been mainly blamed on the prolonged impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine war that has disrupted global supply chains for some key necessary products like foodstuffs, edible oil and energy. This has already triggered a price hike in gas, electricity, wheat and edible oil in our kitchen markets.But, in reality, there is another key domestic reason-hoarding by a syndicate of unscrupulous businessmen that has pushed some commodity prices nearly beyond the purchasing capacity of common people. Surprisingly, government's repeated warnings to that syndicate have until now fallen on deaf ears as if these profiteers live in a world unto itself.However, the government itself is concerned about rising inflation in the country. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in a post-budget press briefing expressed his wariness about inflation which, he hoped, would go down to 6 percent instead of 9 percent in the present time.Another key issue proposed in the new budget was imposing a minimum tax of Tk 2,000 even on those individuals who do not have taxable incomes. This has sparked heated debates with some experts describing it as untenable and unjustified.How is it possible to pay income tax if you don't have taxable incomes? But people are likely to be impelled to pay income tax; otherwise they would be deprived of some government services. On the other hand, there would be an increase of the tax-free income threshold for male taxpayers to Tk 3.50 lakh from Tk 3 lakh in the next budget.National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman is in view that minimum individuals' income tax proposed in the budget is feasible as it wouldn't affect the poor saying that TIN (Tax Identification Number) holders are indeed like people of car owners and import companies. But he is seemingly oblivious to a fact that there are other essential government services which he did not mention would not be provided sans TIN certificates.We believe that this proposed income tax on non-taxable incomes would create chaos and confusion among people while they intend to avail of some particular government services. This may apparently open up an opportunity for a section of corrupt government officials to take advantage of this new requirement of TIN certificate.We hope that the government would rethink the individuals' income tax issue and take appropriate measures to control inflation effectively during the next financial year.