

Bright prospects for bolstering trade ties with African nations



Bangladesh has always had minimal trading links with Africa. According to the Export Promotion Bureau and the National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh purchased products worth over $185.5 million in FY22 and exported items worth $133.33 million to South Africa, the region's top export market. Bangladesh's exports to Egypt and Kenya were only $51.71 million and $20.28 million respectively, over the same time period. However, there has been a discernible change in emphasis over the last ten years toward investigating unexplored markets in Africa. Government and corporate leaders in Bangladesh are aware of the potential of African economies and the advantages that might result from increasing commerce. The diversification of Bangladesh's export destinations is one of the main factors influencing its interest in African markets. Bangladesh's primary export destinations have typically been North America and Europe. But rising competition and market saturation in such areas have forced Bangladeshi companies to look for new markets. With its burgeoning middle class, rising population and increasing consumer demand, Africa offers an alluring market for Bangladeshi exports.Ready-made clothing, medicines, ceramics, jute and jute items, leather goods and agricultural commodities have made up the majority of Bangladesh's exports to Africa. Africa, where there is a need for reasonably priced and high-quality items has proven to be a favourable market for these products. In addition, Bangladesh's proficiency in the textile and apparel sector has enabled it to forge a strong foothold in African markets and compete with major competitors there.



On the other side, Bangladesh has also been looking at opportunities to acquire natural resources and raw materials from African nations. The raw materials needed for Bangladesh's expanding industries fall under this category, along with minerals, petroleum products, cotton, agricultural goods and other items. Bangladesh seeks to lessen its reliance on a few nations and secure a steady supply of key resources by diversifying its import sources.Bangladesh has been actively participating in diplomatic initiatives with African nations to develop and enhance commercial connections. In order to promote Bangladeshi goods, it has opened diplomatic missions in a number of African countries and taken part in trade shows and exhibitions. Currently Bangladesh has missions in 10 African countries out of 54 and planning to open new missions in Sierra Leone and Ghana. Missions in Senegal and Zimbabwe will be reopened in order to bolster trade, investment and technological cooperation.Moreover, bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding between countries have also been negotiated.The presence of Bangladeshi migrants in various African nations has contributed to the socioeconomic landscape of both regions. Although the number of Bangladeshi migrants in Africa is modest in comparison to other regions but their presence and activities are noteworthy. Bangladeshi expatriates in Africa work in a variety of industries, motivated predominantly by economic opportunities. Approximately 2.5 lakhs Bangladeshis are employed in various African nations, according to unofficial estimates. More than half of them reside in South Africa, where the majority of Bangladeshis are self-employed.Bangladesh has huge potential in skilled manpower exports to Africa, especially in agriculture and infrastructure building.

Several obstacles stand in the way of greater and more frequent trade between Bangladesh and African nations. These obstacles may be broken down into a few main classes. The first major obstacle is the current state of weak infrastructure. There is a negative impact on trade efficiency as a consequence of insufficient transportation infrastructure, including undeveloped roads, ports and logistical facilities. Second, trade is hindered by barrages including high tariffs, non-tariff barriers. Increased transaction costs and barriers to cross-border trade are the result of convoluted customs procedures, red-tape, and hefty import levies. The third major challenge is the insufficient knowledge of the market. Finding gaps in the market and tailoring goods to them may be challenging for firms due to a lack of information about customer behaviour, market needs and trade rules.



Future potential for commercial ties between Bangladesh and Africa seem bright. Bangladesh has taken "Look Africa" policy to strengthen diplomatic ties for futuristic economic opportunities. African economies are expanding steadily and the potential for trade and investment with Bangladesh is becoming more apparent. Increased cooperation in industries including agriculture, textiles, medicines, and information technology might be advantageous for everyone. Most importantly, Bangladesh's contribution to peace and security of several African countries under the flag of UN also offers a positive outlook of Bangladesh. It is high time Bangladesh made best efforts to strengthen its ties with African nations for economic prosperity, increased security and welfare. Cooperation in sharing Agricultural know-hows to African countries can be another strong area of cooperation.



Cooperation in this area will help many underdeveloped African countries in their growing consensus for poverty alleviation, food security and nutrition. In addition, Bangladesh has promising opportunity to expand its commercial relationships with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which intends to establish a single market for products and services across the continent of Africa. Bangladesh may access a market of more than 1.3 billion people and gain from lower trade barriers by coordinating its plans with the AfCFTA's goals.



In conclusion, recent years have seen good changes in Bangladesh's trading connections with African nations. Opportunities for Bangladeshi enterprises have arisen as a result of the discovery of new African markets and the diversification of export destinations. Despite the difficulties, this economic cooperation has bright potential. Bangladesh may foster deeper commercial relations with African states and position itself as a prominent participant in the African market through coordinated efforts, infrastructural development and regulatory changes. This partnership's reciprocal advantages might result in improved wealth for all as well as socioeconomic development and the creation of jobs.



