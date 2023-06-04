

Bangladesh must preps itself to play a key role in global peacekeeping



These operations are carried out by the agreement of the sparring parties and with the help of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) legal and political authority, the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) budgetary authority, and the personnel and financial contributions of member states. If we break down the total seventy-one UNPKO by continent, we find that Africa accounted for 31 (or 44%), Asia accounted for 20 (including 10 in the Middle East), and Europe and South America for the remaining 20. Sixty-nine of the 71 missions has been executed with an elevated degree of success.



There are now 12 active peacekeeping missions, and half of them have been ongoing for more than 40 years with no end in sight. It is the policy of the United Nations that, UNPKO should focus on facilitation rather than enforcement. With the approval of the UN Security Council, they may use force, but only in self-defence. The peacekeepers come from a range of different cultures and backgrounds, but they all have a common objective, which is to safeguard the populations that are in vulnerable circumstances and offer them the required assistance after they emerge from conflict.

Bangladesh acknowledges the United Nations as the preeminent organization for ensuring the peace and wellbeing of people and nations across the world. It is one of the few countries whose constitution includes a statement of support for the United Nations Charter. Bangladesh entered the 'Blue Helmets' family in 1988, when it participated in two United Nations operations: the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group in Iraq and the United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia. Since then, it has been an essential part of United Nations peacekeeping operations. It has the first-largest troop commitment to UN peacekeeping operations at the present, with 7233 personnel (at December, 2022) deployed across 11 missions.



As of the time of this writing, 1,83,378 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have served in 54 UN peacekeeping missions. While on duty, a total of 166 peacekeepers were killed, with another 229 injured.



As a sovereign country, Bangladesh is obligated to "promote international peace, security, and solidarity," as mentioned in Article 25 of the country's constitution. Participation in peacekeeping operations corresponds with the country's ethical and legal commitments. Over time, Bangladesh's military has developed into a committed, disciplined, hardworking, and patriotic force.



Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations is sought after for a variety of reasons, including fulfilling constitutional mandates, enhancing the country's international standing, and increasing its financial standing. Volunteering for UNPKO is an appealing option among the Bangladeshi military personnel for a number of reasons, including patriotism, loyalty, and financial recompense.



In accordance with its obligations under international law, Bangladesh participates in UN Peacekeeping Operations. Bangladesh has made substantial military advancements; its positive and proactive involvement has additionally earned it international prestige, political and diplomatic mileage, and credibility among the United Nations and other international actors. Bangladesh has been an international pioneer in the realms of women, peace, and security for a long time, and its National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (2019-2022) aims to broaden women's participation in peace and security efforts both inside and outside Bangladesh's borders.



In 1988, while Bangladeshi soldiers jointed first time in UNPKO, they were in United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG) in Namibia and the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group (UNIIMOG) in Iraq. After then, Peacekeepers from Bangladesh assisted in helping militants in Liberia and Ivory Coast to ceasefire and surrender with their arms, adding to their previous successes in Somalia, Sierra Leone, and the Congo. Again, some of African countries where elections were strictly regulated by the government include Mozambique, the Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Ivory Coast, Bangladeshi troop helped them to arrange a free and fair election and establish democratic government.



It is well known that; Bangladesh sends both male and female troops to international peacekeeping operations. Bangladeshi peacekeepers have done outstanding work restoring stability and normalcy to war-torn nations by doing things like rebuilding schools and bridges, clearing landmines, and reopening hospitals.



Consequently, Bangladesh Police have been active participants in UN peacekeeping missions, with a total of 21,284 police personnel in 23 Mission. The police in Bangladesh play a crucial role in maintaining public safety, defending individual liberties, and promoting gender parity. Given its proven track record in UN peacekeeping (UNPBC) operations, Bangladesh was recently appointed Vice Chair by the UN.



As a result of its participation in UNPKO, Bangladesh has received worldwide admiration and recognition, as well as improved its financial health. Bangladesh's efforts to civil-military ties helped countries to be more stable. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, then president of Sierra Leone, visited Bangladesh in 2003, expressing gratitude for the nation's intervention in his country and praising the efforts of Bangladeshi soldiers in Africa. As a result, in 2002, Sierra Leone formally acknowledged Bengali as a second language. The Bangladeshi soldiers in Ivory Coast were often referred to as "munami," which means "my friend."

Additionally, fresh as well as existing diplomatic ties with different countries in the different parts of the world have been strengthened. Because of its religious leanings, Muslim countries to which Bangladesh has deployed troops see it with more trust and respect. Our nation is now considered neutral in international arena because of the people's desire.



It is estimated that over 166 Bangladeshi troops died while serving in different UN Peacekeeping operations. In 1989, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Faizul Karim, the head of the Bangladeshi delegation to UNTAG, was killed in Namibia. He was the first officer from Bangladesh to lose his life while serving overseas in a peacekeeping capacity. Posthumously, 128 more Bangladeshi peacekeepers were honoured with Dag Hammarskj�ld Medals. In its 75th anniversary in 2023, 6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers to be awarded posthumously in UN headquarters. In terms of salary and compensation, Bangladeshi soldiers serving in peacekeeping operations are discriminated against compared to soldiers from developed countries; as a result, the country's reputation is deteriorating abroad.



Bangladesh routinely conducts performance evaluations of its peacekeepers and takes initiatives to adapt to future challenges as the UNPKO progresses. The optimum procedures for services and law enforcement have been refined using the lessons learned. In order to further enable peace operations training, Bangladesh created the Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT) in 1999 and the Bangladesh Peace building Centre (BPC) in 2016.



To summarize, Bangladesh's foreign policy prioritizes world peace and stability, and hence the deployment of Bangladeshi security troops, including women officers, to the UNPKO reflects that goal. There are still many prospects and opportunities awaiting Bangladesh, but the country's ability to capitalize on them will be determined by how well Bangladesh prepares itself to use all of the existing challenges in order to contribute to UNPKO and maintain her current status as a nation that upholds peace.



The writer is a freelance contributor



