

Put an end to campus violence



Violence on campuses, like the clashes seen at Chittagong University, is occurring too often in Bangladesh. Students, university authorities, and parents are worried about the safety of those pursuing education. These clashes often arise from minor incidents and quickly escalate, resulting in severe consequences. Such violence not only endangers the physical and mental well-being of students but also hampers the educational goals of universities. Additionally, it creates an atmosphere of fear, hindering the free exchange of ideas and impeding student growth.



Campus violence requires immediate attention and effective measures. Universities, law enforcement agencies, and policymakers must collaborate to address this alarming trend. It is disheartening that few individuals are held accountable for their violent actions, perpetuating a culture of impunity.

University authorities hold significant responsibility for student safety. They should enforce strict disciplinary measures, adopt a zero-tolerance policy against violence, and establish mechanisms to address complaints and grievances. Promoting awareness through regular campaigns and organizing workshops on conflict resolution and peaceful communication can foster a culture of dialogue.



Law enforcement agencies must promptly intervene and hold perpetrators accountable. Timely action, thorough investigations, and appropriate consequences will send a strong message that violence will not be tolerated.



To establish a safer academic environment, stakeholders should implement comprehensive strategies. Here are some potential measures:



Enhancing Security Measures: Universities should invest in improving security infrastructure, including surveillance systems and well-trained personnel. Well-lit areas on campus and clear emergency response protocols can help mitigate potential threats.



Encouraging Dialogue and Mediation: Promoting open discussions, debates, and dialogue can provide students with constructive outlets for resolving conflicts. Establishing mediation centers or appointing trained mediators can facilitate peaceful dispute resolution.



Fostering Respectful Culture: Promoting respect, tolerance, and inclusivity is vital in countering violence. Educational institutions should actively discourage discrimination, embrace diversity, and create an environment where students feel valued and safe.



Providing Counselling and Mental Health Support: Offering counseling services within universities can provide students with a platform to address emotional challenges. Timely support can help prevent conflicts and promote overall well-being.



Empowering Student Organizations: Student groups play a significant role in campus life. Empowering them to engage in positive activities, community service, and leadership development can redirect their energy and reduce the likelihood of violence.



Addressing campus violence is crucial for creating a safe and conducive learning environment. By strengthening security measures, promoting dialogue, fostering respect, providing counselling support, and empowering student organizations, universities can take proactive steps toward a violence-free campus. It requires collaboration among all stakeholders and a shared commitment to fostering a culture of peace, understanding, and personal growth. Together, we can build a safer academic environment for all students in Bangladesh.



The writer is a Student of University of Chittagong



