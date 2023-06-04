

Beat plastic pollution to save the world



The environment is the bearer of life, the carrier of life force. From the beginning of creation, its existence has depended on the ability of animals to adapt to the environment. If the environment is unfavourable, the destruction and extinction of the organism is inevitable. The development of human, other plant and animal life depends on the environment. So there is a close connection between the environment and people. But due to various reasons, the problem of environmental pollution is evident and human civilization is facing an extreme threat today. Various researches are going on about the way to get rid of this. The United Nations has declared June 5 as 'World Environment Day' with the aim of raising public awareness about global environmental pollution.



The theme of World Environment Day-2023 is "Solution to Plastic Pollution". And the slogan is "Beat Plastic Pollution". The year 2023 marks the 51 years since the first United Nations Conference at Stockhome in the year 1972 that led to the creation of UNEP and designating 5th June as World Environment Day every year.

Nature and environment are our only means to survive. But we are constantly polluting this nature and environment in various ways. The level of environmental pollution around the world is terrible now. Significant causes of environmental pollution include overpopulation, unplanned urbanization, deforestation, misuse of natural resources, rapid industrialization, overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, industrial wastes, toxic fumes, vehicle emissions, ozone levels, acid rain, unplanned housing construction, poverty, cosmetics and use of plastic products etc.



Today there is poison in the water, panic in the air, panic on the ground. Today, more than 80 species of animals have become extinct in the last 60 years. Hundreds of species of plants are extinct.



We have improved the economy. As a result, 22 crore tons of carbon monoxide is being stored in the air every year. The proportion of carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxide gas in the atmosphere is increasing day by day. As a result, the amount of acid in rain water is increasing. This acid rain is causing epidemics in the forest. It's poisoning food grains. The green forest is rapidly being destroyed. About 80 percent of the world's total is tropical forests. Of this, 21 hectares of arable land has become barren every minute. Every year 75 lakh hectares of land is turning into desert. Every minute 50 hectares of fertile land is becoming sandy. Every year a huge amount of oxygen is lost in the air. The oppression of the earth is increasing due to the misuse of science and technology. Various types of pesticides are being developed and applied to protect the crops. These dangerous chemicals are entering the human body. As a result, various complex and difficult diseases are forming in our body.

According to the report, out of 234 countries, Bangladesh has been named as the country with the highest air pollution in the world. Pollution levels in almost every region of the country have exceeded the World Health Organization's tolerable levels. The most polluted air in Bangladesh is in Dhaka and Khulna regions. People living in these two regions are breathing eight times more polluted air than the World Health Organization guidelines. Vehicles supply 25 percent of the PM-2.5 particles in the air worldwide. 20 percent is coming due to burning wood and coal. In addition, power plants and other industries are responsible for 15 percent of the fines in the air.



The Ministry of Environment has identified 20 causes for air pollution. These include brick kilns, road construction, reconstruction and repair, construction and digging of service companies, major development projects (expressways, metro rail), construction of multi-storey buildings at government and private levels, sand extraction and collection on commercial basis along roads or highways, trucks or open transport of sand, soil, cement and other construction materials in lorries, dumping of household and municipal waste on the road and incineration of waste, removal of dirt from drains and dumping on the road, scattering of dust while sweeping the road, sweeping of roadsides, sidewalks and Soil and dust from the wreckage of road Island, hazardous fumes from unfit transport, mud from the wheels of various vehicles, burning of rubbish from various educational institutions and government colonies, rubbish from various markets, shopping malls and commercial buildings, dust in the area, dumping of hospital waste on the streets, use of high sulphur diesel and lack of public awareness.



According to a study by the Department of Environment, brick kiln smoke is responsible for 58 percent of Dhaka's air pollution. Dust that comes with construction and repair work and smoke from expired vehicles is responsible for the remaining 42 percent.



The environment is the mainstay of our survival. If the environment is free from pollution, we will be free from various complex and difficult diseases, disasters and epidemics. If the environment is protected, we will be protected. Let's be aware of protecting the environment, let's make others aware of too. Make the earth habitable, protect it from destruction.



The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist



