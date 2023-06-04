Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Khulna wears festive look as city polls near

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

Khulna wears festive look as city polls near

Khulna wears festive look as city polls near

KHULNA, June 3: With only one week ahead, election to Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has turned tantalised with posters and   symbols.

The electioneering campaign is getting momentum with candidates seeking votes through going door-to-door.

Posters and banners have covered roads and highways in the city.

The campaign will end on June 10, with the poll due on June 12.

Different political parties including Awami League (AL) along with opposition Jatiya Party are busy seeking vote.

Contestants of both parties including mayoral candidates are making pledges to woo voters in favour of their respective symbols- Boat, Plough, Hand Fan, Rose and Table Watch.

Mayoral candidates are AL's Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Bangladesh Islami Andolon's Moulana Abdul Awal, Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain, and independent candidate  Shafiqur Rahman Mushfiq.

 AL's Khaleque urged voters to go to polling booths and cast votes for  Boat symbol.

"With a target of building a liveable smart city, I have worked in the last five years. I want to carry on my unfinished task," he told voters on Saturday.

He pledged to address water-logging, drugs,  traffic congestion and build a women-friendly digital smart city.

"AL has carried out massive development activities across the country. This town also gets the touch of development. Please cast vote for me to continue the development," he maintained.

Other mayoral candidates also pledged for building modern and liveable Khulna City if they are elected.

Mayoral candidates Shafiqul Islam Modhu and Moulana Abdul Awal expressed their satisfaction over the prevailing poll fields.  Local administration, law enforcement agencies and election office are playing neutral role.  

The latest election was held in 2018 voting Talukder Abdul Khaleque as the KCC mayor.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna wears festive look as city polls near
Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram
Nine shops burnt in Gopalganj
TCB opens commodity sale at Mathbaria
27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists
Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Essentials’ prices soar at Dumuria
Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft