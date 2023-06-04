

Khulna wears festive look as city polls near



The electioneering campaign is getting momentum with candidates seeking votes through going door-to-door.



Posters and banners have covered roads and highways in the city.

The campaign will end on June 10, with the poll due on June 12.



Different political parties including Awami League (AL) along with opposition Jatiya Party are busy seeking vote.



Contestants of both parties including mayoral candidates are making pledges to woo voters in favour of their respective symbols- Boat, Plough, Hand Fan, Rose and Table Watch.



Mayoral candidates are AL's Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Bangladesh Islami Andolon's Moulana Abdul Awal, Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain, and independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Mushfiq.



AL's Khaleque urged voters to go to polling booths and cast votes for Boat symbol.



"With a target of building a liveable smart city, I have worked in the last five years. I want to carry on my unfinished task," he told voters on Saturday.



He pledged to address water-logging, drugs, traffic congestion and build a women-friendly digital smart city.



"AL has carried out massive development activities across the country. This town also gets the touch of development. Please cast vote for me to continue the development," he maintained.



Other mayoral candidates also pledged for building modern and liveable Khulna City if they are elected.



Mayoral candidates Shafiqul Islam Modhu and Moulana Abdul Awal expressed their satisfaction over the prevailing poll fields. Local administration, law enforcement agencies and election office are playing neutral role.



