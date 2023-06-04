Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Kurigram, in two days.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of fire service recovered the body of a missing garment worker from the Shitalakshya River in Bandar Ghat area of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Sheikh, son of Freedom Fighter Shafiq Sheikh, a resident of Bandar Shahi Mosque area. It was known that Sumon was crossing the river by a trawler at No. 1 Kheyaghat on Wednesday morning. At that time, a bulkhead collided with the trawler, which left Sumon fell down in the water and went missing.

On information, fire service diving team rushed in and started rescue operation.

Later on, the divers recovered the body from the river on Thursday morning.

Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Fakhruddin confirmed the matter.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rezia Begum, 50, wife of Nur Jamal, a resident of Masankura Village under Durgapur Union of the upazila. Police sources said locals spotted the body of Rezia lying on the house yard in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna wears festive look as city polls near
Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram
Nine shops burnt in Gopalganj
TCB opens commodity sale at Mathbaria
27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists
Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Essentials’ prices soar at Dumuria
Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft