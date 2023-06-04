Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram







NARAYANGANJ: Members of fire service recovered the body of a missing garment worker from the Shitalakshya River in Bandar Ghat area of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sumon Sheikh, son of Freedom Fighter Shafiq Sheikh, a resident of Bandar Shahi Mosque area. It was known that Sumon was crossing the river by a trawler at No. 1 Kheyaghat on Wednesday morning. At that time, a bulkhead collided with the trawler, which left Sumon fell down in the water and went missing.

On information, fire service diving team rushed in and started rescue operation.



Later on, the divers recovered the body from the river on Thursday morning.



Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Fakhruddin confirmed the matter.



ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rezia Begum, 50, wife of Nur Jamal, a resident of Masankura Village under Durgapur Union of the upazila. Police sources said locals spotted the body of Rezia lying on the house yard in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



