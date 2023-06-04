Nine shops burnt in Gopalganj





GOPALGANJ, June 3: At least nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Kotalipara Upazila.

The incident took place at Ghaghar Bazaar under the upazila at around 3am on Tuesday.



It was known that the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop in Bepari Patti of the bazaar and soon engulfed the adjacent eight shops.

Kotalipara Fire Service and Civil Defence In-Charge Sirajul Islam said being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after one hour of efforts.



