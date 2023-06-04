TCB opens commodity sale at Mathbaria







Administrator of the municipality Md Ariful Haque opened the commodity sale as the chief guest.



Municipality Executive Officer Md Harunur Rashid, Executive Engineer Abdus Saleq, and journalists were present.

Local consumers will get per kilogram (kg) pulse at Tk 120 while soya bean oil at Tk 110 per litre. Per person can buy the highest 2kg pulse and 2 litre Soya bean oil.



TCB and municipality sources said, the TCB sale has been opened to make market price stable for general people.

