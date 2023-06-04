27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists





SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three people along with 112 kg of hemp from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrestees are: Sujan, 23, Rasel Hosen, 20, and Sohel Hosen, 33.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Narayanganj Golam Mostafa Rasel on Saturday said DB Police arrested three people from the Dhaka-Narayanganj Highway in front of the Natun Bazar in Mogalpara of the upazila on Friday afternoon.

They also seized a covered-van used in drug smuggling.

DINAJPUR: Police, in two separate, drives recovered 348 bottles of phensegrip syrup and arrested an alleged drug peddler from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested is Golam Rabbani, 25, a resident of Hatishaw Molla Bazar area of Hakimpur Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Shafiqul Islam said on secret information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ariful Islam raided Panikata intersection in Eluari Union of the upazila and arrested the man along with contraband 113 bottles of phensegrip syrup.

Meanwhile, an another team of police conducted a drive in Ushahar Village of the same union and recovered 235 bottles of phensegrip syrup, however, the drug smuggler managed to flee the scene, he said.

Two separate cases were filed with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Police arrested a man along with 19 yaba tablets from Wazirpur Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested is Md Ilias Hawlader, 29, son of A Aziz Hawlader of Kalihata Village.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the tea stall of Ilias at Ghateshwar under Bamrail Union at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Wazirpur PS, the arrested was sent to jail.

Wazirpur PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two persons along with 1,800 yaba tablets from the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested are: Naeem Sarder, 21, son of Md Hemayet Sarder, and Mohammad Imon Sarder, 23, son of Subhan Sarder, residents of Khanjapur Union in Gournadi Upazila.

Assistant Director (AD) of Barishal DNC Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the department arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets from Ward No. 13 Dakshin Alekanda CnB Road area in the city at around 5 pm.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Kotwali Model PS, the DNC AD added.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 1.5 kilograms of hemp from Raninagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are: Shyamol Mridha alias Kalu, 37, and Shahinur Rahman, 30, residents of Pashchim Baluvora Village in the upazila.

Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said on information police raided Purba Baluvora area at around 11:30 pm, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the OC added.

GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police arrested two alleged drug dealers along with 67 grams of heroin from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrestees are: Nadira Begum, 40, and Lal Chad Sheikh, 28.

Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided Purabhita area at night, and arrested them along with the heroin.



A case was filed with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a woman along with 200 yaba tablets from Nageshwari Upazila in the district recently.



Arrested Shahida Begum, 48, is the wife of Monsur Ali of Purba Ramkhana Sarkertari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.



Police sources said the law enforcers arrested her along with the yaba tablets from Purba Ramkhana area.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, she was sent to to jail.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Tambirul Islam confirmed the matter.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a listed drug dealer along with 25 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Masud Rana, 32, son of late Mofazzel Hawlader of Dakshin Shiyalkathi Village in the upazila.



It was known that on information, police arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Dakshin Shiyalkathi area.



Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Monir Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against him.



SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along along with 11,125 yaba tablets from Kamarkhand Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Abdullah Hel Bappy, 37, hails from Kejipur Village under Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.



According to a press release signed by RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant SP Md Moniruzzaman, on information, a team of the elite force conducted raided a Chapainawabganj-bound bus and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, the arrested was handed over to Kamarkhand PS with a case filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act.



CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Four people including a couple were arrested along with 50kg of hemp from Chunarughat Upazila in the district recently.



Police sources said the law enforcers arrested the couple-Faruk Mia, 55, son of Ansar Ali of the upazila, and his wife, along with 30 kg of hemp from their house in Kalishiri Village of Ahmdabad Union under the upazila.



Meanwhile, RAB-9 of Shayestaganj Camp conducted a drive in Natun Bridge area, and arrested Pavel, 26, a resident of Chandana area, and Kawser, 25, of Dholaipar area, along with 20 kg of hemp.



Chunarughat PS OC Md Rashedul Haque confirmed the matter.



NARAIL: Police arrested a man along with hemp plants from a vegetable field in Kalia Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested is Abul Hasnat Waseem, 45, a resident of Mulshree Village under the upazila.



Noragati PS OC Sukanta Saha said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Assistant SI Jahangir Hossain conducted a drive in Mulshree Village and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Meanwhile, police also seized five cannabis plants, he said.



After filing of a case with Noragati PS under the Narcotics Control Act, he was produced before the court, the OC added.



FARIDPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 53 kilograms of hemp from Bhanga Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are Bahar Mia, 55, hails from Dhanpur area of Sadar Dakshin Upazila, and Alamgir Hossain Sufal, 34, from Kabrua area under Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla District.



RAB-8 Faridpur Camp Company Captain Sheikh Akter said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force chased a private car in Murgir Haat area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



Meanwhile, police recovered 53 kilograms of hemp and seized the private car.



The arrested used to smuggle the drugs in several districts including Faridpur and Shariatpur of the country, he said.



Later on, the arrested were handed over to Bhanga PS with a case filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.



NATORE: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested five people including a woman along with 16 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Fazlur Rahman, 52, Hazrat Ali Bhandari, 52, Ziaur Rahman, 33, Abdul Mazid, 37, and Hasi Begum, 30, residents of Sultanpur Village under the upazila.



RAB-5 CPC-2 Natore Camp In-Charge Assistant SP Md Nurul Huda said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sultanpur area of the upazila, and arrested the people along with the drugs.



The team have also seized 16 kilograms of hemp, four mobile phone sets and five SIM cards from their procession, he said.



During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect the drugs from several areas and sell it to the customers.



A case was filed with Natore Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



