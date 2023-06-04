Video
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:22 AM
Home Countryside

Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 3: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Rubina Akhter Putul, 30, was the wife of Shahadat Hossain Mithu, a resident of Purba Narayanpur Village under Guthia Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mithu and Putul had a quarrel on Wednesday. As a sequel to it, Putul hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 5 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Wazirpur Police Station Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident.


