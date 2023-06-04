Essentials’ prices soar at Dumuria





To tackle the price-hiking, upazila level-overseeing and campaign is running. But it is not working.

Public plight went higher in the upazila amid Covid-19 and Eid-ul-Fitr. Now it has been more bearing for the current price hike of daily commodities.

Consumers complained, the price hike is being made on the basis of demanded items. The present price rise is taking heavily on them.

A rounding to different bazaars in the district town including Boro Bazar, Daulotpur Bazar and Boikal Bazar found per kilogram (kg) pulse selling at Tk 110-120 against Tk 80 15 days back. Per litre loose soya bean oil is selling at Tk 155-160 against previous Tk 122-124 while bottled soya bean at Tk 185 against Tk 130-135.

Per piece bottled gourd is selling at Tk 80-90 against Tk 40. Local tomato is selling at Tk 25-30 per kg. The beef price has increased to Tk 650 per kg against Tk 520.

In this grim picture of the essentials' prices, general people are thronging TCB subsidised commodity trucks. But due to long queue, many are going back after being failed to purchase goods standing in line.

A teacher Mizanur said, "After all costs I could save some money out of Tk 22,000 salary. Now I am hiccupping to maintain even the family expenditure."

A bank official Zakaria said, "Despite regular expenditure rise, the earning is the same. All essentials' prices have been double."

He was echoed by housewife Amena Begum. "We are hiccupping to run our families."

A retail trader Khaleq said, prices go up if kitchen item supply is less.

Edible oil traders said, if the bazaars are stable, it will be good for them. "We also have to face problem if there is sudden price hiking."

Vegetable trader Shamim said, consumers have cut down their volumes of purchasing goods.

General Secretary of Daulotpur Warehouse and Traders Association said, customers' anger has gone up due to the present prices of oil and onion. The oil market is controlled by the government, he added. "Our committee is monitoring so that no trader can sell oil above the government-fixed price," he maintained.

Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sharif Asif Rahman said, the administrative monitoring is going on to check undue price rises of essential commodities including onion.



