

Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside



A visit found displayed fruit outlets across almost 20-kilometre long Dighinala-Khagrachhari road in the upazila. Tribal growers and their wives were seen arranging such shops of different seasonal fruits including litchi, jackfruit, Jamrul (rose apple), and Roktagota (blood fruit).



These shops are sitting mostly in Bhoirfa Mukh, Noy Mile, Dash Mile, and Larma Square areas.

These fruits are selling at cheaper prices. Customers are happy.



A tourist Md Saiful Islam said, fresh fruits are not available in town bazaars; although found, these are not fully free of formalin. "So I am purchasing fresh fruits from shops along hilly road sides."



