Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside

Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, June 3: Seasonal fruit shops are sitting everyday along roadside in Dighinala Upazila of the district.

A visit found displayed fruit outlets across almost 20-kilometre long Dighinala-Khagrachhari road in the upazila. Tribal growers and their wives were seen arranging such shops of different seasonal fruits including litchi, jackfruit, Jamrul (rose apple), and Roktagota (blood fruit).

These shops are sitting mostly in Bhoirfa Mukh, Noy Mile, Dash Mile, and Larma Square areas.

These fruits are selling at cheaper prices. Customers are happy.

A tourist Md Saiful Islam said, fresh fruits are not available in town bazaars; although found, these are not fully free of formalin. "So I am purchasing fresh fruits from shops along hilly road sides."

A grower of Noy Mile area Khageshwar Tripura said, "I farmed litchi and different species of mango on two acres of land. I am selling all fruits sitting along roadside. Without transport cost, I can give poison-free fruits to commuters and tourists."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna wears festive look as city polls near
Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram
Nine shops burnt in Gopalganj
TCB opens commodity sale at Mathbaria
27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists
Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Essentials’ prices soar at Dumuria
Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft