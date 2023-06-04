Eight people electrocuted in six districts







CHANDPUR: A man and his wife were electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The accident took place in Rampur Village under Kalocho Dakshin Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Kalocho Dakshin Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Golam Mostofa Shwapan said Momin Mia came in contact with live electricity at around 3 pm when he was feeding a bird in a cage which was electrified by a torn wire. At that time, Momin's wife also electrocuted as she attempted to save her husband. The couple was critically injured.



The family members rescued them and took to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Muntaha Mou declared the duo dead, the UP chairman added.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members without autopsies upon their relatives' request.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Zubair Sayed confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in two days.



A young man was electrocuted in the upazila on Friday noon.



The incident took place in Kalairpar Village under Saltia Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 22, son of Abul Kalam Kalu Mia, a resident of the village.



According to deceased's family members, Rubel came in contact with live electricity when he was painting in a window of his house due to the window was electrified by a broken live electric wire. He was critically injured at that time.



The family members rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared the youth dead.



Saltia UP Chairman Nazmul Haque Dali confirmed the incident.



Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Manik, 30, a resident of Baldi Village under Mashakhali Union in the upazila.



It was known that the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was trying to disconnect his auto-rickshaw from charging early in the morning, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



KISHOREGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hadi Mia, 20, son of Fazlul Haque, hailed from Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh District. He was a lineman at Hossainpur Palli Bidyut Office.



According to Kishoreganj Fire Service, the youth came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working on an electric pole in Hossainpur Model Mosque area at around 10 am. He died on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man was electrocuted in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The deceased was identified as Russell, son of Abu Harez, a resident of Khariapara Village under Baghber Union in the upazila. He was the owner of Shapla Digital Computer and Printers' shop at Uttar Bazar at Nalitabari.



It was known that Russell came in contact with live electricity in the evening while he was repairing an electric line at home, which left him dead on the spot.



PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Akpai Judgekhola Village under Kadamtala Union in the upazila in the evening.



The deceased was identified as Maruf Hossain, 19, son of Montu Sheikh, a resident of Hoglapasa Village under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat District.



The deceased's brother Mahfuj said, Maruf was working as a labourer at an under construction bridge in Akpai Judgekhola Village of Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and lived there for work purpose.



However, he came in contact with live electricity in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Maruf dead.



Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Abir Md Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A worker of a tea garden was electrocuted in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Ratan Barak, 35, a resident of Khawchhara Tea Garden area under Kalighat Union in Sreemangal Upazila of the district.



It was known that Ratan came in contact with live electricity at around 9 am while he was cutting grass in Dakchhara area adjacent to the Lawachhara Forest, which left him dead on the spot.



Kalighat UP Chairman Pranesh Goala confirmed the incident.



