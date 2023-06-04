Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya





UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, June 3: A Rohingya man was shot to death and another injured reportedly by some miscreants over establishing supremacy in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Friday.



The incident took place at a hill in between E-14 and 15 blocks of Shafiullah Kata Rohingya Camp No. 15 under Palangkhali Union of the upazila.





Quoting locals, Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Captain Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Amir Jafar said a group of 10 to 12 ARSA members opened fire on two Rohingya men in the early morning, leaving the duo critically wounded.



Locals rescued them and took to MSF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rezwan dead.



The injured was identified as Ayas, 22, son of Md Nijam, a resident of E-8 Block in the camp.



APBn officials said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and they brought the situation under control.



"The actual reason behind the killing would not be known immediately, but establishing supremacy could be the main reason behind the incident," they added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, June 3: A Rohingya man was shot to death and another injured reportedly by some miscreants over establishing supremacy in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Friday.The incident took place at a hill in between E-14 and 15 blocks of Shafiullah Kata Rohingya Camp No. 15 under Palangkhali Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Rezwan, 25, son of Hasu Mia, a resident of Shelter Centre No. 119 at F-6 Block in the camp.Quoting locals, Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Captain Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Amir Jafar said a group of 10 to 12 ARSA members opened fire on two Rohingya men in the early morning, leaving the duo critically wounded.Locals rescued them and took to MSF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rezwan dead.The injured was identified as Ayas, 22, son of Md Nijam, a resident of E-8 Block in the camp.APBn officials said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and they brought the situation under control."The actual reason behind the killing would not be known immediately, but establishing supremacy could be the main reason behind the incident," they added.