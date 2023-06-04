Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, June 3: A Rohingya man was shot to death and another injured reportedly by some miscreants over establishing supremacy in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Friday.

The incident took place at a hill in between E-14 and 15 blocks of Shafiullah Kata Rohingya Camp No. 15 under Palangkhali Union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Md Rezwan, 25, son of Hasu Mia, a resident of Shelter Centre No. 119 at F-6 Block in the camp.

Quoting locals, Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Captain Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Amir Jafar said a group of 10 to 12 ARSA members opened fire on two Rohingya men in the early morning, leaving the duo critically wounded.

Locals rescued them and took to MSF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rezwan dead.

The injured was identified as Ayas, 22, son of Md Nijam, a resident of E-8 Block in the camp.

APBn officials said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and they brought the situation under control.

"The actual reason behind the killing would not be known immediately, but establishing supremacy could be the main reason behind the incident," they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna wears festive look as city polls near
Two found dead in Narayanganj, Kurigram
Nine shops burnt in Gopalganj
TCB opens commodity sale at Mathbaria
27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists
Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Essentials’ prices soar at Dumuria
Pedestrians find fresh fruits along Dighinala roadside


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft