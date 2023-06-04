Road mishaps claim 18 lives in nine districts





LALMONIRHAT: Three auto-rickshaw passengers including a woman were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway.

The deceased were identified as Rakibul Islam, 40, Mizanur Rahman, 35, and Munni Begum, 45.

Quoting locals, police said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was going towards Patgram at night. When it reached Kaliganj, a goods-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw and then it got twisted.

The injured were taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex and Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Munni succumbed to her injuries.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Two people were killed in a road crash in between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Nur E Alam, 35, and Abul Kalam, 45, both were residents of Dakshin Joynagar Union in the upazila. They were supporters of Bangladesh Jatiyotabadi Juba Dal.

According to local sources, Md Nur E Alam and Abul Kalam were going to attend a Doa Mahfil arranged for a Juba Dal leader, who died in Dhaka road accident, riding by a motorcycle. On the way, when they reached Sankhola area in the afternoon, a speedy auto-rickshaw hit their motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

According to the deceased Abul Kalam's relatives, when the blood stained body of Abul Kalam was brought to his house in the evening, his wife died out of shock after husband's death.

RAJSHAHI: A college student was killed in a road accident on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The accident took place in Baneshwar area of the upazila at around 1 pm.

The deceased was identified as Nabhidul Islam Ananda, 19, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Raghurajpur Village under the upazila. He was an eleventh grader of Baneshwar Government Degree College.

According to police and local sources, Nabhidul was going to Belpukur area from Baneshwar at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, he lost control over his motorbike and hit a van from behind when he tried to overtake a pickup van, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.

Paba Highway Police Outpost OC Mofakkarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that reckless motorbike driving might be the cause behind the accident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A man was killed in a road crash in between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Pabna-Dhaka highway in Santhia Upazila of the district early Friday.

The accident took place in Bongram Bazar area on the highway under the upazila at around 4:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Alam, 42, a resident of Khayran Village under Sujanagar Upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, Madhpur Highway PS OC Nabir Hossain said a speedy Pabna-bound truck hit Shafiqul's auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction when he was returning home riding the auto-rickshaw at early hours, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the driver of the killer truck.

Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Five people including a woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Thursday.

A woman and her two sons were killed after a bus rammed their CNG-run taxi on the Patiya-Anwara-Banshkhali road in Dackpara of the district on Thursday night.

During the incident, daughter of the deceased woman was also critically injured.

The deceased were identified as Shahinur Akter, 45, wife of Shafi of Ward No. 4 under Jiri Union, and her two sons Miraz, 15, and Manik, 20.

Family members of the deceased said as the SSC examination of Miraz has ended, Shahinur along with her two sons and daughter was going to her father's house in Anwara riding on a CNG-run Taxi.

The accident occurred when a speedy bus collided head-on with the CNG in Dackpara area at around 8 pm on Thursday, leaving Shahinur dead on the spot and her two sons and the daughter critically injured.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Miraz and Manik dead upon arrival. The girl is still in critical condition.

Karnaphuli PS OC Dulal Mahmud said police recovered the bodies and kept those in Anwara PS.

Police also seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene immediate after the incident.

Meanwhile, deceased Manik was a local leader of Chhatra League. Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, also member of the parliament from Chattogram 12 constituency, expressed profound shock at the death of Manik.

Earlier, two people were killed and another injured when a paddy-laden truck overturned on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Zahid Hossain, 25, of Firoz Shah Colony under Akbarshah PS in Chattogram, and paddy trader Md Sajeed Mia, 24.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained immediately.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 pm when the truck driver lost control over the overloaded vehicle, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Zorarganj Highway PS Delwar Hossain.

The truck overturned in Sufia Road area near Gulistan CNG Filling Station of Mirsarai Upazila, which left two people dead on the spot and another injured, said the SI.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and seized the truck, the police officer said, adding that the bodies will be handed over to their families after legal procedures.

BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Nilufa Akhter, 50, a resident of Natai Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, Nilufa Akter was walking along a road in Natai Safarbari area at night. Suddenly, a reckless motorcycle hit her, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Locals rescued injured Nilufa and took her to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor in the emergency department declared her dead.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model PS OC Muhammad Emranul Islam confirmed the incident.

TANGAIL: Four people including three members of a family were killed when a bus rammed a battery-run auto-rickshaw at Gangair Goma Bus Stand in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mainuddin, 45, Sahera Begum, 35, wife of Mainuddin, Siam, 7, son of Mainuddin, and auto-rickshaw driver Farhad Ali, 35, of Dhanbari Upazila.

Farhana Afroz Jemy, assistant superintendent of police (Madhupur Circle), said the accident occurred at around 3 pm when a Tangail-bound bus of 'Binimoy Paribahan' hit the battery-run auto-rickshaw, which left three people killed on the spot and another injured.

The injured one died on the way to a local hospital, the official added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Tareq Rahman, 35, son of Kohinur Rahman of Patikaghat Village under Hamidpur Union in the upazila. He was an employee of Harbin International, a Chinese organization.

Local sources said a truck hit Tareq inside the Boropukuria Power Station at around 12:30 pm while he was crossing a road, which left him critically injured.

Chief Engineer of Boropukuria Power Station Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A young man was killed in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Azim, 22, son of late Abdul Maleq, a resident of Ward No. 6 Shantipur area under Chanandi Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said a power-tiller hit a motorcycle in Ward No. 1 Darbesh Bazar area of the union at around 11:30 am, leaving motorcyclist Azim dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer power-tiller.

Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.



