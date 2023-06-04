Broken bridge causes public sufferings at Bhurungamari



BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, June 3: An earth-filled broken bridge in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district is causing immense public sufferings. Pedestrians are committing accidents almost regularly.The bridge, known as Chowdhury Bazar bridge, over Sonahat Chhara (Beel) under Bangasonahat Union got breached due to flood about six years back. Later on, the broken bridge was not repaired.Union Chairman Mainul Islam Liton said, the north edge pillar of the bridge has got dived causing tilting to one part of the bridge. To restore temporary communication, the bridge was levelled with earth-filling.Locals Swapon and Bachchu said, several thousands of people of Chowdhury Bazar, Charboldia, Gonairkuti, Mahiganj, and Satipur villages use the bridge.Bipul Mia, grandson of an accident victim auto-rickshaw driver, said, "My grandfather got seriously wounded on the bridge. Now he is bed-ridden."Upazila Engineer Harun Ur Rashid said, after listing for construction, a proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned. It is hoped it will be possible to construct the bridge rapidly, he added.