Mamata demands proper probe into cause of Odisha train accident







The Chief Minister reached the accident spot earlier in the day.



At the site, she interacted with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other top officials. While interacting with Vaishnaw, she was heard complaining about lack of coordination in the Railways Department. Speaking to mediapersons later, she said: "Surely something has happened.

There should be a proper investigation to find it out." She also expressed apprehension that improper functioning of the anti-collision system could be a reason for the accident, one of the worst in the last 15 years.



"When I was the Railways Minister for three terms, I took the initiative to install an anti-collision system. I feel that if the system had been working, the accident could have been averted.



A large number of victims who died in the accident were from West Bengal. My government officials are coordinating with their counterparts in Odisha for smooth rescue operations," she said.



She also announced a compensation of Rs 5,00,000 for the families of the victims from Bengal. Meanwhile, a statement issued from the West Bengal Secretariat claimed that till 12 noon on Saturday, at least 70 ambulances with 34 doctors and 10 buses and 20 mini-trucks had reached Balasore. �IANS





