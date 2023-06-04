

Afghanistan series 'tough' one, says Tamim



"Afghanistan is a quality team," Tamim told journalists on Saturday.



"Haven't you seen their performance?" he threw a question to journalists indicating Afghanistan's recent victory over Sri Lanka. "We have to ensure our performances in all three departments. It'll be a tough series for Bangladesh since they have a quality bowling attack".

The tour comprise of both red and white ball affair. How Bangladesh are taking preparation for the series? "We are expecting to prepare us properly. We've started with the preparation for the Test and then we'll go for ODIs. Right now we are giving focus on Test match," replied Tamim.



"We have been doing practice for the last five or six days. It's too hot and we are continuing practice. Everyone has been working hard. Generally we give focus on fitness in such camps alongside batting and bowling," he added.



Bangladesh directly qualified to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the third leading side. But Tamim is not satisfied. In this regard he said, "I must not say that we are satisfied though we are one of the top three teams. We have scope to do well and we could be on top or on 2nd position".



Mushfiqur Rahim, one of the important cog of Bangladesh, recently claimed that they are favourites in the World Cup, which will be held in October and November this year. How the Tigers are making them prepared for this mega event? "We have qualified in the World Cup positively.



The forthcoming series, the Asia Cup and the New Zealand series, which is under discussion, are very important for our World Cup preparation. We must try to improve as much as possible in our weak area," replied Tamim.



The Afghans will play the only Test of the series in Dhaka between June 14 and 18, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha.



By this time the touring side will leave Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series in and against India and will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11 while T20i matches will be held on July 14 and July 16 correspondingly.

