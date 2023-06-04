Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2023

BFF slashed five from initial squad

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) trimmed the initial squad for the SAFF Championship 2023 into a 30-member unit on Saturday. Previously, the Federation announced a 35-member initial squad for the tournament.

The 2023 SAFF Championship which will be the 14th edition of the Championship is set to be held at Bengaluru in India from 21 June to 4 July. The biennial international men's football championship of South Asia is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

While Sheikh Morsalin and Sazzad Hossain successfully survived in the team so far, two defenders including Iasin Arafat and Murad Hossain, and three midfielders including Hemonta Vincent Biswas, Abu Sayeed and Mehedi Hasan Royel were cut from the team.

Through a notice on Sunday, BFF informed that the 30-member squad will begin its residential camp from June 4 and the players were asked to report to team manager Amer Khan by 6:00 pm on the day.

Bangladesh is in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June.

The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June.

Before that, the boys will play a friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June.

The 30-member squad:
Anisur Rahman, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sohel Rana, Masuk Miah, Rakib Hossain, Suman Reza, Sheikh Morsalin, Sahidul Alam, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Rahmat Mia, Sohel Rana, Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha, Alomgir Molla, Ridoy, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sahariar Emon, Sazzad Hossen, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Isa Faysal, Mehdi Hasan Srabon, Aminur Rahman, Mojibor Rahman, Mitul Marma, and Rafiqul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghanistan series 'tough' one, says Tamim
BFF slashed five from initial squad
Ctg Abahani, Fortis FC split point in BPL
Modern Pythian Games can unify nations: Shamsul Islam
Pope adamant England in a 'regular Test' after dominating Ireland
England suffer Stokes scare against gutsy Ireland
Tongue in England squad for first two Ashes Tests
Messi at PSG: Flashes of genius but promise unfulfilled


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft