BFF slashed five from initial squad







The 2023 SAFF Championship which will be the 14th edition of the Championship is set to be held at Bengaluru in India from 21 June to 4 July. The biennial international men's football championship of South Asia is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).



While Sheikh Morsalin and Sazzad Hossain successfully survived in the team so far, two defenders including Iasin Arafat and Murad Hossain, and three midfielders including Hemonta Vincent Biswas, Abu Sayeed and Mehedi Hasan Royel were cut from the team.

Through a notice on Sunday, BFF informed that the 30-member squad will begin its residential camp from June 4 and the players were asked to report to team manager Amer Khan by 6:00 pm on the day.



Bangladesh is in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June.



The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June.



Before that, the boys will play a friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June.



The 30-member squad:

Anisur Rahman, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sohel Rana, Masuk Miah, Rakib Hossain, Suman Reza, Sheikh Morsalin, Sahidul Alam, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Rahmat Mia, Sohel Rana, Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha, Alomgir Molla, Ridoy, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sahariar Emon, Sazzad Hossen, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Isa Faysal, Mehdi Hasan Srabon, Aminur Rahman, Mojibor Rahman, Mitul Marma, and Rafiqul Islam.



