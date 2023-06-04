Ctg Abahani, Fortis FC split point in BPL







Chittagong Abahani Limited, came from behind, forced Fortis Football Club to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday in Rajshahi district Stadium, Rajshahi.After the barren first half, forward Shakhawat Hossain Rony finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Fortis FC in the 65th minute of the match.Forward Ekbal Hussain rescued Chittagong Abahani from certain defeat as he scored the equalizer in the 90+1st minute of the match.With the day's outcome, Fortis FC, who stands seventh position in the league table, bagged 20 points from 17 matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited, who are struggling to skip relegation in the league, stands at eight position with 17 points playing from 17 outings. �BSS