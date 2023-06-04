Video
Modern Pythian Games can unify nations: Shamsul Islam

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Shamsul Islam, a member of the committee of Modern Pythian Games-Bangladesh and the Principal Librarian of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, says that the Modern Pythian Games can unify nations through art and culture.  

He has been with the games in the country from the beginning and knows a lot about the sporting discipline.

Being a Sports Commentator for Radio and Television, Shamsul Islam has a deep understanding of different sporting disciplines. To him, Modern Pythian Games is a social movement for unifying Nations through Art and Culture.

While detailing the games, he says, "The Pythian Games and the Olympic Games were two of the four PanHellenic Games held in ancient Greece. The Ancient Pythian Games were for arts and culture, while the Olympic Games were for sports."

"The modern Olympic Games began in 1894 and were based on the ancient Olympic Games. From 1912 to 1948, different events from the Pythian Games, such as dance, music, painting, athletic sports, etc., were included in the Olympic Games. Thus, it was a part of the Olympic Games until 1954."

The sports lover says that the Modern Pythian Games are based on the ancient Greek Pythian Games. The Games will take place every four years, and any national council should be allowed to bid to host them.

The games, festivals, and other activities will take place in each of the eight main creative fields, which are: music, performing arts, visual arts, social and traditional arts, language and literary arts, architecture and ecology, robotics and digital arts, martial arts, traditional games, e-sports, and air sports.

With high hope, the member of Modern Pythian Games-Bangladesh says, "It will help bring back art forms that are on the way out, such as those in the arts, entertainment, adventure, and traditional and technology-based games."

"Today we are living in an unrest society where kids and youth are mostly engaging with digital devices. Thus, they are growing as an idle generation both mentally and physically.

In this regards the Modern Pythian Games and the proposed events will activate and motivate our future generation to become a healthy citizen of this world both physically and mentally."

"Through this movement and events, we can bring back our old traditional games and folk music, painting as a whole culture to introduce to the present generation through exchange and global competitions.

We have to have some open spaces both in urban and rural areas for the growing children and youth where they can play and exercise freely.

The local authority and policymakers should be focused and well concentrate on this particular issue," he adds.

Shamsul Islam is optimistic that the newly introduced game in the country will help make the society free of drugs, terrorism, and eve-teasing. He requests all to join them in doing so.


