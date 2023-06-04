Video
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:20 AM
Home Sports

Treble glory with Man City is Haaland's 'biggest dream'

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

LONDON, JUNE 3: Erling Haaland said in an interview published on Friday that firing Manchester City to a historic treble is the "biggest dream" of his remarkable career.

Haaland's record-breaking haul of 36 Premier League goals helped City retain the title.

Now Pep Guardiola's side face Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final before taking on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

United became the only English club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season in 1999.

"It would be unreal to make this history. This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that," Haaland told the BBC.

"It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

But the Norway striker knows United and Inter will be determined to ruin City's treble bid.

"As well it's not easy," he said.

"It's two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that."

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season, scoring 52 goals in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund.    �AFP


