UEFA charges Mourinho for Europa League final referee abuse

LAUSANNE, JUNE 3: UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against an official in this week's Europa League final.Mourinho, 60, was shown a yellow card by English referee Anthony Taylor during the bad-tempered final in Budapest on Wednesday, which Sevilla won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.He criticised Taylor in his post-match news conference, and was later filmed in the stadium car park calling him a "disgrace" in a profanity-laced tirade.Both clubs also face charges over the conduct of their supporters and players.They have both been charged with throwing objects, lighting fireworks and improper conduct of their team.UEFA said it "vehemently condemns the violent behaviour" towards Taylor and his family and intends to "carefully assess" these incidents to strengthen the security of its officials in the future "in close collaboration with local police and airport security," a spokesperson told AFP."Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the spirit of fair play and respect that UEFA upholds," the spokesperson said. �AFP