

Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB



In this context, a budget proposal of Rs 7 lakh 61 thousand 785 crore has been proposed by Finance Minister AHM Muftafa Kamal, M.P on Thursday for the financial year 2023-24 where the expected GDP growth rate is 7.5% and the inflation rate is 6.0%.



"The main objective of this year's budget is to control inflation and maintain higher GDP growth, said Humayun Rashid, President of The International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) and Managing Director & CEO of Energypack Power Generation Ltd., at a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday.

The IBFB, is a research and advisory organization coordinating the introduction and linkage of the business and investment environment of Bangladesh in the international environment.



To achieve the goal of a developed Bangladesh by 2041, Finance Minister has outlined the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' based on (1) Smart Citizens (2) Smart Government (3) Smart Society and (4) Smart Economy.



"IBFB, being the champion of the dream of Smart Bangladesh, we are also firmly convinced and hopeful that in Smart Bangladesh, the per capita income will be at least 12 thousand 500 million dollars, less than 3 percent of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will come down to zero; Inflation will be limited to 4-5 percent; Trade deficit will be 5 percent; The revenue-GDP ratio will be over 20 percent; Investment will be 40 percent of GDP... paperless, cashless society will be created.''



In the budget speech, there is a success story of the development journey of the past one and a half decades, there is a summary of the table of praise for foreigners, but because there is no explanation of the context of the challenges that are currently visible, the government seems to be helpless in dealing with the challenges and there is no roadmap to implement the strategy to deal with it, Humayun Rashid said.



Witnessing the success of the last decade and a half, the first budget was announced in the election year with the slogan of Smart Bangladesh's progress.



The aspiration to stay in power has been revealed by avoiding responsibility for rescuing the economy plunged into various crises.



Ways to stop or reduce the huge government expenditure Occasional expenditure The huge amount of expenditure to start new mega projects shows that development without good governance must continue.



There is no concern in the budget about the recent Moody's downgrading of global business investment, loans or grants, he said.



Rather, it is supposed to pass the difficult time in comfort and self-satisfaction by showing it to another sector to make the traditional expenditure of one sector palatable. Blaming the effects of the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, in the context of the present times, 'to keep the almost stagnant economy running, to prevent unemployment and hunger, to control price inflation, to deal with the recession caused by Corona and the war, and to develop potential opportunities (in agriculture, health, IT, skilled manpower sectors), (more focus and efficient water resources generation) did not appear to be consistent with good behavior and coping with uncertainty.

There is no alternative to a multifaceted, implementable and directional budget to promote sustainable development in developing countries, like Bangladesh in the wake of the global economy affected by the Corona epidemic, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the turmoil of the world economy by protecting the economy of Bangladesh.In this context, a budget proposal of Rs 7 lakh 61 thousand 785 crore has been proposed by Finance Minister AHM Muftafa Kamal, M.P on Thursday for the financial year 2023-24 where the expected GDP growth rate is 7.5% and the inflation rate is 6.0%."The main objective of this year's budget is to control inflation and maintain higher GDP growth, said Humayun Rashid, President of The International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) and Managing Director & CEO of Energypack Power Generation Ltd., at a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday.The IBFB, is a research and advisory organization coordinating the introduction and linkage of the business and investment environment of Bangladesh in the international environment.To achieve the goal of a developed Bangladesh by 2041, Finance Minister has outlined the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' based on (1) Smart Citizens (2) Smart Government (3) Smart Society and (4) Smart Economy."IBFB, being the champion of the dream of Smart Bangladesh, we are also firmly convinced and hopeful that in Smart Bangladesh, the per capita income will be at least 12 thousand 500 million dollars, less than 3 percent of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will come down to zero; Inflation will be limited to 4-5 percent; Trade deficit will be 5 percent; The revenue-GDP ratio will be over 20 percent; Investment will be 40 percent of GDP... paperless, cashless society will be created.''In the budget speech, there is a success story of the development journey of the past one and a half decades, there is a summary of the table of praise for foreigners, but because there is no explanation of the context of the challenges that are currently visible, the government seems to be helpless in dealing with the challenges and there is no roadmap to implement the strategy to deal with it, Humayun Rashid said.Witnessing the success of the last decade and a half, the first budget was announced in the election year with the slogan of Smart Bangladesh's progress.The aspiration to stay in power has been revealed by avoiding responsibility for rescuing the economy plunged into various crises.Ways to stop or reduce the huge government expenditure Occasional expenditure The huge amount of expenditure to start new mega projects shows that development without good governance must continue.There is no concern in the budget about the recent Moody's downgrading of global business investment, loans or grants, he said.Rather, it is supposed to pass the difficult time in comfort and self-satisfaction by showing it to another sector to make the traditional expenditure of one sector palatable. Blaming the effects of the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, in the context of the present times, 'to keep the almost stagnant economy running, to prevent unemployment and hunger, to control price inflation, to deal with the recession caused by Corona and the war, and to develop potential opportunities (in agriculture, health, IT, skilled manpower sectors), (more focus and efficient water resources generation) did not appear to be consistent with good behavior and coping with uncertainty.