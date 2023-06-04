

ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council



Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP and ERL Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Lokman were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively.



Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, MP lauded the management of the ERL for smooth performance of the lone refinery of the country and the government is working to increase its refining capacity to meet the growing demand of refined fuel in the country.

He said Prime Minister will not make any concessions on energy security.



Engineer Mohammad Lokman said: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman turned Eastern Refinery Limited into a state-owned enterprise in 1972. Since then it has achieved many milestones in a short span of time.



Work on three more projects is now underway which, if implemented, will open up a new horizon in fuel oil production and transportation.



The contribution of Eastern Refinery Employees Union (CBA) to these achievements is undeniable, he said.



Executive Council President Mohammad Yakub said "Eastern Refinery Limited is an important state enterprise which has achieved milestones through many initiatives in a short period of time. We will continue to work tirelessly for the further development and success of the Employees' Union.



Neyamul Karim, General Secretary of the Executive Council, Executive Council Executive President Farooq Ahmed, Vice President Mohammad Lokman, Joint Secretary Abu Mohammad Noman, Organizational Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Maruf, Office Secretary Rabiul Hossain, Finance Secretary Zahedul Alam, Publicity, Publication and Cultural Secretary Mohammad Zahid Hasan Chowdhury, Education, Information And research editor Iqbal Hossain, health and safety affairs editor Abdullah Al Noman also spoke on the occasion.



CHATTOGRAM, June 3: The inaugural session of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) Employees Union (CBA) Executive Council 2023 was held at the Navy Convention Center in the port city on Saturday.Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP and ERL Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Lokman were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively.Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, MP lauded the management of the ERL for smooth performance of the lone refinery of the country and the government is working to increase its refining capacity to meet the growing demand of refined fuel in the country.He said Prime Minister will not make any concessions on energy security.Engineer Mohammad Lokman said: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman turned Eastern Refinery Limited into a state-owned enterprise in 1972. Since then it has achieved many milestones in a short span of time.Work on three more projects is now underway which, if implemented, will open up a new horizon in fuel oil production and transportation.The contribution of Eastern Refinery Employees Union (CBA) to these achievements is undeniable, he said.Executive Council President Mohammad Yakub said "Eastern Refinery Limited is an important state enterprise which has achieved milestones through many initiatives in a short period of time. We will continue to work tirelessly for the further development and success of the Employees' Union.Neyamul Karim, General Secretary of the Executive Council, Executive Council Executive President Farooq Ahmed, Vice President Mohammad Lokman, Joint Secretary Abu Mohammad Noman, Organizational Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Maruf, Office Secretary Rabiul Hossain, Finance Secretary Zahedul Alam, Publicity, Publication and Cultural Secretary Mohammad Zahid Hasan Chowdhury, Education, Information And research editor Iqbal Hossain, health and safety affairs editor Abdullah Al Noman also spoke on the occasion.