Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The government will give National Tea Award to eight individuals and institutions under eight categories for the first time today (Sunday), marking the 3rd National Tea Day.

The government introduced the award for companies and individuals to recognize their extraordinary performances in the country's tea sector, said a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will hand over the award to the recipients at 10 am tomorrow at a function at BTRI High School ground in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district as the government this year decided to organize the main programme of the day there to ensure direct participation of tea workers.

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) is organizing the programme with the theme 'the Pledge of Tea Day, Labour-friendly Tea Industry'  
Marking the day, a day-long tea fair and exhibition will be organized there, which will remain open for all.

According to the release, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first Bangalee chairman of the Tea Board from June 4, 1957 to October 23, 1958.

To make memorable the outstanding contributions of Bangabandhu to the tea industry and his joining date as Tea Board chairman, a cabinet meeting on July 20 in 2020 declared the June 4 as the National Tea Day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB
ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council
8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today
BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth
‘Lack of reforms in NBR hinders revenue collection’
Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft