8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today







The government introduced the award for companies and individuals to recognize their extraordinary performances in the country's tea sector, said a press release.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will hand over the award to the recipients at 10 am tomorrow at a function at BTRI High School ground in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district as the government this year decided to organize the main programme of the day there to ensure direct participation of tea workers.

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) is organizing the programme with the theme 'the Pledge of Tea Day, Labour-friendly Tea Industry'

Marking the day, a day-long tea fair and exhibition will be organized there, which will remain open for all.



According to the release, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first Bangalee chairman of the Tea Board from June 4, 1957 to October 23, 1958.



To make memorable the outstanding contributions of Bangabandhu to the tea industry and his joining date as Tea Board chairman, a cabinet meeting on July 20 in 2020 declared the June 4 as the National Tea Day.



