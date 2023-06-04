Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said use of all industrial potentials and business possibilities available in the garment industry will be able to achieve the proposed GDP growth for the 2023-24

"This year's budget is very important and significant in the current global situation. The main objective of this year's budget is to control the ongoing high inflation, sustain higher GDP growth and increase revenue, which is a positive aspect of our budget," he said.

He made the comments on the post budget reaction for FY24 in the capital on Friday.

BGMEA organised the media briefing to share its reaction on the Taka 7,61,785 crore proposed national budget for fiscal 2023-24 beginning from July.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday placed the national budget in the Jatiya Sangsad eyeing a 7.5 percent GDP growth with an expectation of keeping annual inflation at around 6.0 percent.

Faruque Hassan said in the current global situation, the government has announced to achieve the target of 7.5 percent growth in the next financial year, which will create hopes among the country's people.

The GDP growth target will not possible to achieve without industrial growth, he mentioned.

He said the government is always supporting the RMG sector, otherwise the sector would not overcome the crisis. The Prime Minister has always kindly supported the industry, he added.
 
He thanked the Prime Minister for her wise guidance to the sector.

He mentioned that a special allocation of Tk 100 crore has been proposed for the next budget for research, innovation and development work in order to prepare the youth as the driving force of building 'Smart Bangladesh'.

It will play a special role in developing international competitiveness and innovation capacity in the industry, he added.
"We are working together with the government to build a Smart Bangladesh," he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB
ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council
8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today
BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth
‘Lack of reforms in NBR hinders revenue collection’
Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft