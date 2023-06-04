Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB

Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has called the proposed FY 2023-24 budget time befitting.

ICAB, an association of professional chartered accountants, said this at a press conference on 'National Budget 2023-24', held at CA Bhaban in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

Md Moniruzzaman FCA, president of ICAB, in a written speech said that though achieving the proposed GDP of 7.5 percent and implementation of the budget are challenging due to the ongoing global economic crisis, it is the demand of the time for Bangladesh's economy to achieve growth.

He said the government has to take more initiatives to enhance the tax-GDP ratio along with increasing the technical capacity of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Despite the Russia-Ukraine war, higher inflation, forex crisis, price hike of essentials, and stagnant investment- employment, the budget kept an allocation of Tk 2.77 lakh crore for the development sector, Moniruzzaman observed.

The implementation of the development budget is challenging, but it will help to create new investment and employment, he said.

Replying to a query, the ICAB president said the minimum tax of Tk 2000 will not create social discrimination as it is not obligatory for all. Only those who require proof of tax return, will take the document depositing the minimum tax of Tk 2000.
He pointed out that there are around 87 lakh TIN (tax identification number) holders in the country but less than half of them filed tax returns.

Moniruzzaman thanked Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal for mentioning the NBR and ICAB's contribution to implement the document verification system (DVS), which will help in boosting revenue collection.

The ICAB praised the finance minister for adding the recommendations of chartered accountants in the budget including environment surcharge, products' online sale definition for ease of doing business, 5 percent VAT exemption for importing alternative products, import duty increase on some products to safeguard local industry, clarifying in tax rebate definition and making obligatory bill of entry for releasing bonded products.

Snehasish Barua gave a presentation of the government tax exemption and overall tax situation and the budget proposal. Md Yasin Mia, Md Humayun Kabir FCA, Shubashish Bose, among others, were present at the press conference.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB
ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council
8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today
BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth
‘Lack of reforms in NBR hinders revenue collection’
Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft