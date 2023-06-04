Video
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Bangladesh is working to secure a strong position as a trusted sourcing hub of high-value garments in the world, said Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"Our industry's vision is to move to the next level with product diversification alongside scaling up capabilities with technology upgradation, productivity enhancement and skill development," he said on Thursday.

"The transition from volume to value and quantity to quality will not only increase our export earnings but also will enhance image of Bangladesh in the world," he observed.

He made the remarks while addressing at the annual general meeting and get together of Bangladesh Garments Washing Technologist Foundation (BGWTF) in Dhaka on Thursday.

Md. Abdus Samad, President of BGWTF, presided over the programme.

In his address as the chief guest, Faruque Hassan said, "The apparel industry of Bangladesh is putting efforts to diversify from basic to high-value products, especially garments made of manmade fibre (MMF) while emphasis is also given to value addition." At the same time the RMG industry is also making efforts to ensure its growth in a sustainable way since the global demand for circular fashion is increasing worldwide, he said.

In order to remain competitive in the global market, Bangladeshi factories are investing in upgradrating technologies and skill development to make production process more efficient and productive, he added.

The BGMEA President called for collective efforts of all stakeholders to make the vision of the industry into a reality.


