

Prime Bank to handle payroll accounts of Concorde Garments staff



In the presence of Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank and Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Finance Director of Concorde Garments Group, the agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bankand Executive Director Basher A. Khan of Concorde Garments Group on behalf of their respective organizations. Other top officials from both the organizations were also present during the signing ceremony, says a press release.



Under this payroll agreement, the employees of Concorde Garments Group will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans and credit cards while enjoying exciting payroll benefits from the other consumer banking products of Prime Bank.

Commenting on this fruitful partnership, Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank said, "Prime Bank has been a trusted name among the large corporates for almost three decades and this agreement with Concorde Garments Group reinforces our relentless efforts to be the most reliable financial institution of this country".



