Major US firms agree to $1.2b forever chemicals settlement







Chemours, DuPont and Corteva said in a joint press release that they had "reached an agreement in principle to resolve all PFAS-related drinking water claims" for areas serving "the vast majority of the United States population."



A total of $1.185 billion will be given to a settlement fund, with Chemours contributing $592 million, DuPont paying $400 million and another $193 million added by Corteva.

The group of chemicals known as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been found to cause cancer and other health problems, and take very long periods of time to break down.



They have been used since the 1940s in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products such as nonstick pans, carpeting, waterproof clothing, food packaging, cosmetics and cleaning items.



In addition to the agreement reached by the trio of companies, Bloomberg has reported that industrial giant 3M has signed an agreement in principle worth at least $10 billion to settle other PFAS-related lawsuits brought by several US towns and cities.



When asked for comment on Friday evening, 3M did not immediately reply.

The agreement must be approved by a judge.



The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this year proposed new standards to limit PFAS in public drinking water, requiring utilities to monitor for six of the chemicals and reduce their levels.



EPA administrator Michael Regan at the time said the new water standards have the potential to prevent thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses. �AFP



