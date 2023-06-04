Video
Sunday, 4 June, 2023
Business

OPPO launches MR Glass Developer Edition for Snapdragon Spaces

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

OPPO launches MR Glass Developer Edition for Snapdragon Spaces

At the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2023, OPPO released its latest advancement in the XR field - OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition.

This state-of-the-art mixed reality (MR) device is equipped with the latest technology inside and out, offering an ideal environment for advanced developers to create and showcase exciting MR experiences.

OPPO MR Glass will be available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit in China, distributed through EnlightXR in the second half of 2023. This will provide developers with best-in-class hardware and help to expand the Snapdragon Spaces content ecosystem in China, says a press release.

Snapdragon Spaces adds an innovative feature, Dual Render Fusion, that enables developers to seamlessly add headworn AR experiences to existing smartphone applications.

OPPO anticipates a surge in XR technology adoption in the near future, with MR as one of the most viable modalities.

To drive innovation in MR applications, the OPPO MR Glass will be made available as an official Snapdragon Spaces developer kit in China to help attract more developers to the field and push the boundaries of XR technology.

"Innovation over the years has revealed the immense potential of XR technologies, revolutionizing interaction, and information accessibility. Among them, MR stands out for its ability to seamlessly integrate the virtual and real world, unlocking boundless imagination in various contexts.

OPPO MR Glass represents our latest breakthrough in this exploration, equipped with the advanced capabilities of Snapdragon Spaces to empower developers," remarked Yi Xu, Director of XR Technology at OPPO, during the keynote speech.

"OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies' long-standing relationship and shared vision have driven our collaboration in the field of XR. Our mutual goal is to establish an open ecosystem that empowers developers, unlocking boundless possibilities for XR innovation".

Said Bakadir, Senior Director, XR Product Management, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, "We recognize OPPO's long-standing efforts in exploring technologies, products, content, and services for XR, which make OPPO an ideal partner in this field. Through potential solutions improving productivity, creativity, and gaming experiences on OPPO MR Glass, we are glad to see growing vitality among developer groups and hope to find more MR content to enliven the platform, which is significant for creating innovative experience and bringing breakthroughs for the industry.

In the future, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with OPPO to stimulate more innovations in the MR ecosystem."

To provide the best platform for developers to create and test the latest MR experiences, OPPO MR Glass is built with the latest technologies and unique innovations.

Powered by the Snapdragon® XR2+ platform, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with OPPO's proprietary SUPERVOOC TM fast charging and heart rate detection function that open doors to a variety of new applications.

Built with skin-friendly material, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with Binocular VPT (Video Pass Trough) technologies, dual front RGB cameras, pancake lenses, as well as 120Hz high refresh rate.


