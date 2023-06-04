

100 DU students who are descendants of FFs get NRBC Bank scholarship



Professor Dr. Mohammad Habibullah, of the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, handed over the ATM cards to the students after the scholarship award ceremony and discussion session, says a press release.



The event was attended by Professor Dr. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Professor Dr. Abdul Moen, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, Dhaka University, S. M. Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank, Bhaskar Akhtar Ahmed Rasha and Al Nahian Khan Joy, Former President of Chhatra League.

The programme was chaired by Aminul Islam Bulbul, the President of the organization, under the direction of M. Al Mamun, the general secretary of the Muktijoddha Mancha.



In the programme, it was announced that each student who has been selected for the Bangabandhu Scholarship will receive a payment of 12,000 taka.



During the program, the guests formally handed over the ATM cards of the bank to the scholarship recipients' hands.



The scholarship recipients will be able to withdraw the scholarship funds using that ATM card every month. They can also avail all types of banking services using the bank accounts and ATM cards.



Dr. Shibli Rubayiat-Ul-Islam, the Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said, "The great liberation war is our pride.



The freedom fighters, the finest offspring of our nation, sacrificed their lives and gifted us an independent country under the call of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We can never repay their debt.



I congratulate the initiative of the Muktijhoddha Mancha for the welfare of the students and commend the assistance of NRBC Bank in providing the Bangabandhu Scholarship to their children and descendants.



NRBC Bank, fulfilling its social responsibility from every corner of the country, is always standing by the people of all classes and professions.



Their commitment will continue in the future as well. We will always be by the side of the Muktijhoddha Mancha, supporting the welfare of the families of freedom fighters."



S.M. Parvez Tamal, the Chairman of NRBC Bank, said, "The freedom fighters, under the leadership of the father of the nation and the architect of independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have gifted us the independent Bangladesh. The contribution of those heroes can never be repaid.



NRBC Bank is proud to stand by their families. We want the descendants of the freedom fighters to be capable leaders of future Bangladesh.



It is our responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind due to financial difficulties. NRB Bank is always working everywhere for the attainment of independence and it will continue to do so in the future."



He further stated, "NRBC Bank is carrying out various programs for the welfare of the people of the country from the standpoint of social responsibility. As part of social responsibility, today we have announced scholarships for 100 descendants of freedom fighters and martyrs for one year.



In the future, we will stand by many more students. NRBC Bank is working to create a hunger-free and poverty-free country.



In this regard, NRBC Bank provides loans to trained youth for entrepreneurship and has launched a microcredit program to create more employment opportunities.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, NRBC Bank has also provided scholarships to students, which will remain uninterrupted in the future.



Former President of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Al Nahian Khan Joy, said, "The freedom fighters are the finest offspring of the country and the nation. I am very proud to have their descendants present at the Bangabandhu Scholarship Distribution Program.



Through this scholarship, 100 meritorious students of the University of Dhaka will greatly benefit. It is essential to acknowledge the support of NRBC Bank in such student-friendly initiatives."



Aminul Islam Bulbul, the President of Muktijuddho Mancha, said, "We express our gratitude to NRBC Bank for standing by the children and descendants of the brave freedom fighters who are studying at the University of Dhaka.



Muktijuddho Mancha is working for the welfare of the families of freedom fighters. Every institution should take inspiration from NRBC Bank and undertake similar initiatives for social responsibility."



