

BIBM unveils books on PPP financing, credit operations in banks



Ahmed Jamal, Chairman, BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the program as the chief guest.



Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the program. Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, Professor (Selection Grade) discussed about the content of both books.

Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM delivered address of welcome. Dr. Md. Mosharref Hossain, Associate Professor & Program Coordinator of BIBM gave vote of thanks.



BIBM has conducted a number of research works on diversified areas of PPP focusing on Infrastructure Financing with its faculty members and a number of experts in the banking and financial sectors.



To bring all its research studies on infrastructure financing under a single cover, BIBM publishes a compilation titled Financing Public Private Partnership in Bangladesh: Status, Approaches, Issues & Challenges, and Future Strategies.



In addition, the book titled Case Studies in Credit Operation and Management in Banks is an edited compilation of different complicated cases arising out of the several actual bank lending cases contained in the keynote papers presented in annual programs of BIBM like seminar, review workshop and roundtable discussion.



The present volume consists of 50 cases in the wide spectrum of credit operation prepared by a group of Faculty Members of BIBM working in the credit areas led by Professor Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee.



In the programme, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank said that keeping in mind the country's broad goal of gaining the status of Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) by 2031 and Higher-Income Country (HIC) by 2041, it is utmost important to accelerate infrastructure development.



The Global Infrastructure Hub Report estimates that from 2016 to 2040 Bangladesh will need USD 608 billion of investment in major infrastructure sectors.



In Bangladesh, usually government and multilateral development institutions provide fund to infrastructure projects.



Till 2018, only 2.6 percent of the required funding has come from the country's banking sector and contribution of other financial institutions.



Therefore, the move of the banks and financial institutions to provide adequate funding to infrastructure projects is crucial.



Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director & CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd; Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd; Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) made comments as designated discussants.



A good number of participants including economists, senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the program.



