Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 June, 2023, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIBM unveils books on PPP financing, credit operations in banks

Published : Sunday, 4 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

BIBM unveils books on PPP financing, credit operations in banks

BIBM unveils books on PPP financing, credit operations in banks

Unveiling two books titled 'Financing Public and Private Partnership in Bangladesh' and 'Case Studies in Credit Operation and Management in Banks' was held on Thursday, arranged by BIBM, says a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, Chairman, BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the program as the chief guest.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the program. Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, Professor (Selection Grade)  discussed about the content of both books.  

Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM delivered address of welcome. Dr. Md. Mosharref Hossain, Associate Professor & Program Coordinator of BIBM gave vote of thanks.

BIBM has conducted a number of research works on diversified areas of PPP focusing on Infrastructure Financing with its faculty members and a number of experts in the banking and financial sectors.

To bring all its research studies on infrastructure financing under a single cover, BIBM publishes a compilation titled Financing Public Private Partnership in Bangladesh: Status, Approaches, Issues & Challenges, and Future Strategies.
 
In addition, the book titled Case Studies in Credit Operation and Management in Banks is an edited compilation of different complicated cases arising out of the several actual bank lending cases contained in the keynote papers presented in annual programs of BIBM like seminar, review workshop and roundtable discussion.

The present volume consists of 50 cases in the wide spectrum of credit operation prepared by a group of Faculty Members of BIBM working in the credit areas led by Professor Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee.

In the programme, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank said that keeping in mind the country's broad goal of gaining the status of Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) by 2031 and Higher-Income Country (HIC) by 2041, it is utmost important to accelerate infrastructure development.

The Global Infrastructure Hub Report estimates that from 2016 to 2040 Bangladesh will need USD 608 billion of investment in major infrastructure sectors.

In Bangladesh, usually government and multilateral development institutions provide fund to infrastructure projects.

Till 2018, only 2.6 percent of the required funding has come from the country's banking sector and contribution of other financial institutions.

Therefore, the move of the banks and financial institutions to provide adequate funding to infrastructure projects is crucial.

Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director & CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd; Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd; Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) made comments as designated discussants.

A good number of participants including economists, senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the program.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget lacks road map to address challenges: IBFB
ERL Employees Union holds Executive Council
8 individuals, institutions to get tea award today
BGMEA for utilizing potentials to achieve desired budgetary growth
‘Lack of reforms in NBR hinders revenue collection’
Budget execution challenging but it’s time befitting: ICAB
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
BD working to be a leading source of high-value garments


Latest News
Army man killed ‍as iron pipe falls on him from Sylhet under construction building
Hypertension, diabetes drugs will be available at community clinics
Youth held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj
US ready to stick to nuclear warhead limits 'as long as Russia does': official
Afsarul Amin MP laid to eternal rest
BFF picks 30 footballers for SAFF Championship, FIFA Friendly match
Pope offers prayers after Indian train disaster
Awami League government's time is over: Mirza Fakhrul
Woman, daughter killed in Cumilla raod accident
Youth 'commits suicide' in Sylhet
Most Read News
Remembering Rajib
How will Bangladesh adapt to the new world order?
Payra power plant to be shut down for coal shortage after Monday
Shipping litchis to UAE opens door to export abroad
India train crash: More than 230 dead after Odisha incident
Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
India train crash death toll climbs to 288
PM expresses grief
3 killed as truck smashes CNG in Lalmonirhat
Moody’s downgrades Bangladesh’s country grading, what's next?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft